‘When will this war end?’: Ameesha Patel stranded at Dubai airport as UAE shuts airspace

Actor Ameesha Patel on Tuesday said her New York-Mumbai flight was diverted due to UAE airspace restrictions, leaving her stranded for hours at the airports in Muscat and Dubai. She attributed the closure to “fresh missile attacks” launched by Iran.

Taking to her X handle, Ameesha wrote, “On my way back to MUMBAI from NEW YORK on Emirates! As we were about to land in DUBAI the airspace closed in UAE due to fresh missile Attacks! We have now been diverted to MUSCAT n are awaiting further updates !! When will this WAR end (folded hands emoticons) !! Praying.”

On my way back to

MUMBAI from NEW YORK on Emirates! As we were about to land in DUBAI the airspace closed in UAE due to fresh missile Attacks! We have now been diverted to MUSCAT n are awaiting further updates !! When will this WAR end 🙏🏻🙏🏻!! Praying 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️ — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) May 4, 2026

Been hours n hours at DUBAI airport !! And the wait continues …. Can’t wait to get home to MUMBAI ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Kcmrro3fyf — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) May 5, 2026

The actor posted another update after a few hours, along with a photo from inside the Dubai airport. “Been hours n hours at DUBAI airport !! And the wait continues …. Can’t wait to get home to MUMBAI,” she wrote in the caption. While sharing another picture from the airport lounge, Ameesha wrote, “24 hours from the time we left NYC and still counting hours to reach Mumbai. Endless airport lounge time.”

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The UAE said Iran launched four cruise missiles during the attack on Monday. According to the defence ministry, three were intercepted by air defence systems, while the fourth fell into the sea. At the same time, a drone strike sparked a fire at the oil facility in Fujairah, a key hub for energy exports.