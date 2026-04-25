Ameesha Patel says Indira Gandhi fixed her parents’ wedding date, was first to visit her as newborn

Actor Ameesha Patel has opened up about her family’s deep-rooted connection with Indira Gandhi, revealing that the former Prime Minister was the first to visit her as a newborn and remained closely linked to her family through both personal and political ties.

In a recent conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Ameesha shared that her connection with the family dates back even before her birth.

“When I was born at Breach Candy Hospital, the first person to come and see me was Indira Gandhi.”

She went on to speak about her grandfather, noted barrister Rajni Patel, and his influence in political circles.

“My grandfather, Barrister Rajni Patel, was a very renowned barrister. Then he stepped into politics. His mentor from childhood was Jawaharlal Nehru. When he entered politics, he first joined the Communist Party and then moved to the Congress. During his time in Congress, his closest associate was Indira Gandhi. He was her chief advisor. He had also served as the Congress treasurer and Congress president. There wasn’t any major move that Indira Gandhi would make without discussing it with my grandfather or taking his opinion. My grandfather also raised funds for many chief ministers across India. It is a very politically involved family.”

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Ameesha’s parents wedding date was decided by Indira Gandhi

She also revealed that her parents wedding date was decided as per Indira Gandhi’s schedule.

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“Indira Gandhi fixed the wedding date of my parents as well. Their horoscopes didn’t match, so she was asked when she was available, and based on her dates, my parents’ wedding day was finalised.”

Highlighting another legacy of her grandfather, she added, “The Nehru Planetarium in Worli was built by my grandfather as a tribute to his mentor Jawaharlal Nehru. There is a very deep connection with the Gandhi family.”

Reiterating the professional bond, she said, “My grandfather belonged to the Congress, and he had very deep professional ties with Indira Gandhi.”

What Ameesha had said earlier

Actor Ameesha Patel has often spoken about her family’s deep-rooted connection with former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. In an earlier appearance on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast, she had shared similar anecdotes about her upbringing and proximity to influential figures.

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Patel revealed, “Mrs. Indira Gandhi was the one who fixed the date of my parents’ wedding. There was no kundali looked to set date for their wedding. My grandfather, Barrister Rajni Patel, asked Indira Gandhi, ‘Indira, when are you free? She said, Rajni, I am free on the 4th of July.’ The date was booked on the 4th of July. It was booked in Taj Mahal Palace, South Bombay, Colaba. And that’s how my parents got married.”

She also recalled how early her interaction with the political family began, going back to the day she was born.

“When I was born in Breach Candy Hospital on 9th June 1975, the first visitor was Mrs. Gandhi to see me. So I saw these people while growing up. Dev Anand, Dilip Kumar, M. F. Hussain, who was an artist, he used to come home, paint on the wall and leave. So I saw this life.”

In a separate conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Ameesha spoke about growing up in an environment surrounded by influential personalities. She mentioned that her grandparents’ home often became a meeting point for some of the most powerful figures in the country, including artist M. F. Husain and politicians Praful Patel and Rajiv Shukla. She added that business magnate Dhirubhai Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani were also frequent visitors.

About Rajni Patel

Rajni Patel was a prominent lawyer and senior Congress leader, widely regarded as one of Mumbai’s leading legal minds. Trained as a barrister in London, he built a successful practice and was part of the high-profile legal team that defended naval officer K.M. Nanavati in the sensational 1959 case. Initially associated with the Communist movement, he later joined the Indian National Congress in the late 1960s and became closely aligned with Indira Gandhi. Known for his sharp intellect and political influence, he went on to serve as president of the Mumbai Pradesh Congress Committee and was considered a powerful figure within the party during his time.