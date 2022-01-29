Ameesha Patel on rumours that Kareena Kapoor ‘said negative things’ about her: ‘We are cordial’

Actor Ameesha Patel commented on being pitted against Kareena Kapoor Khan back when they were starting out in the industry. Kareena made her debut with the film Refugee in the same year as Ameesha, who debuted opposite Hrithik Roshan in Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Ameesha was asked about her equation with Kareena, who was rumoured to have spoken ill of her publicly. Ameesha said that they share a ‘cordial’ relationship, and that she even suggested that they star together in a film after Kareena gave birth to her first son, Taimur.

“Like I said, I have no enemies, I hate no one. In fact, when Kareena looks stunning in some songs or does some great performance, I am the first one to actually tell my closest friends that wow she has done a brilliant job. I think she is a tremendously beautiful woman and an amazing actress and I have nothing against her. So when I was also asked by the media when she spoke certain negative things about me and I was asked to refute them, I said ‘I have no comment’,” Ameesha said.

She added, “I will only have positive things to say about her as I don’t know her enough to talk ill about her. All I know is her work and what I see of her, I think is great. If she has certain opinions about me, It’s fine, let her be entitled to them and I don’t even know whether she even said it or the media escalated it. So I don’t even pay attention to it.”

When Ameesha suggested that the two should work together to ‘shock’ audiences who’d pitted them against each other all those years ago, Kareena replied by saying she first needs ‘to lose weight’.

While Ameesha is experiencing a career lull that she hasn’t been able to emerge from, Kareena is among the highest paid female actors in the country. Ameesha will next be seen in a sequel to Gadar-Ek Prem Katha.