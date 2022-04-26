Ameesha Patel responds to cheating accusations, says she feared for her life

Actor Ameesha Patel has released a statement following reports of a cheating complaint filed against her. The complaint comes in the wake of Ameesha’s appearance at Navchandi Mahostav 2022 in Khandwa district. As per reports, Ameesha had taken Rs 4 lakh for a one hour appearance, but allegedly left the venue after three minutes.

Ameesha took to her social media handles and wrote that she attended the event but it was so “badly organised” that she feared for her life. She wrote, “Attended the Navchandi Mahostav 2022 yesterday 23 rd April in Khandwa city ,Madhva Pradesh … v v v v badly organised by Star Flash Entertainment and Mr Arvind Pandey .. I feared for my life but I want to thank the local police for taking care of me v well ..🙏🏻🙏🏻”

Attended the Navchandi Mahostav 2022 yesterday 23 rd April in Khandwa city ,Madhva Pradesh … v v v v badly organised by Star Flash Entertainment and Mr Arvind Pandey .. I feared for my life but I want to thank the local police for taking care of me v well ..🙏🏻🙏🏻 — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) April 24, 2022

Moghat police station in charge Ishwar Singh Chauhan told Woman’s Era, “I was also there on the day of the event of film actress Ameesha Patel. There was definitely a crowd of people but there was no indecency. There was no information on the spot regarding any other kind of apprehension.”

After the complaint, Ameesha issued a statement that read, “Contrary to reports doing rounds about me cheating a social worker, let me clarify, I attended the Navchandi Mahotsav in Madhya Pradesh on 23rd April 2022. The event organized by Star Flash Entertainment and Mr. Arvind Pandey was so badly organized that I feared for my life. I was never supposed to perform at the event, it was only an appearance that I fulfilled. However, when I reached there I realized that the organizers were playing dirty, things seemed fishy and I was not okay with them. I feared for my life, and I am thankful to the local police who helped me leave from there safely when they saw that all the proof was in my favor. Incidents like these put a question on humanity, but I am glad that good people also exist in this world.”

On the film front, Ameesha will soon be seen reprising her role of Sakina in Gadar 2 alongside Sunny Deol.