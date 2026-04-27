‘She belongs to Tara Singh’: How an angry crowd didn’t let Bobby Deol hug Ameesha Patel

Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol’s 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha won hearts for their characters Tara Singh and Sakeena. The iconic duo, who reprised their roles in the latest 2023 release, Gadar 2, have gained a massive following. Now, in a recent interview, Ameesha revealed an interesting anecdote, when a serious climax shoot of Humraaz with Bobby Deol, turned into a funny moment. She also opened up about Sunny’s huge fanbase, sharing a BTS story from Gadar’s shoot.

During a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, she recalled the shoot of Humraaz with Bobby Deol, and revealed that the crowd couldn’t accept her in Bobby’s arms, calling the actor his brother Singh’s ‘property’. “Some characters etch in people’s heart and memories so much, that they blur the difference between real and reel life. Gadar was newly released, and Tara and Sakeena were receiving a lot of love from everyone. I was shooting for Humraaz at Jaipur fort. It was the climax scene, in which I had to shoot Akshaye Khanna with a gun and Bobby Deol had to hug me.”

The excited crowd turned the serious scene into a laughing moment. “A crowd had assembled to watch the shoot. There were ropes to control the people, cops were present, and people weren’t able to cross and reach the set. But, there was so much public during the shoot, all three actors were there, so it was very exciting for them. However, when Bobby came to hug me, public started shouting loudly, ‘Leave her. Yeh toh Taara Singh ki amaanat hai, tere Bhai ki amaanat hai. Vo Pakistan se leke aaya hai usse, chorr Sakeena ko (Leave Sakeena, she is your brother’s partner, he brought her from Pakistan),” she shared.

ALSO READ | Ameesha Patel says Indira Gandhi fixed her parents’ wedding date, was first to visit her as newborn

The actor further added, “It was a bittersweet and happy feeling also, that people loved Tara and Sakeena so much that they couldn’t digest someone else coming in her life. But, it was laughable also, because after all it was a film, not real life. It was quite funny. We all were serious, crying during the scene, but we all started laughing, including the directors and actors. I joked with Bobby, ‘I won’t hug you now, mai aapke bhai ki amaanat hu, yeh samajh lo aap (I belong to your brother)’.”

Recalling another instance from Gadar’s shoot with Sunny Deol, she shared, “Sunny ji loves dhaba food – raw milk etc. We were driving from Dalhousie to Pathankot for the shoot. He asked me to sit in his car, so we can listen to music and travel. We were crossing a dhaba and he said that he will make me try all these things,” she said.

Ameesha continued, “So, we stopped at the dhaba and were sitting in the car. A cute boy came to give our food and tea in a tray. When Sunny rolled down the window to receive it, the boy was in a state of shock. Sunny ji was a big star. That boy was looking at the TV and then looking at him live, his film was showing. He said, ‘Sunny ji kaise do-do jagah?’ The tray fell from his hands, the entire food fell on us.”

Story continues below this ad

The 50-year-old has worked with both Deol brothers extensively in the past. She has shared screen space with Sunny Deol in the hit films, Gadar and Gadar 2. With Bobby Deol, the actor has starred in Humraaz and Humko Tumse Pyaar Hai.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ameesha Patel was last seen in the rom-com Tauba Tera Jalwa. The actor hasn’t announced any upcoming projects yet.