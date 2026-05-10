Ameesha Patel confirms Gadar 3, calls out young actresses for ‘fake PR Machinery’

Actor Ameesha Patel sparked debate on X on Saturday after sharing a series of tweets criticising young female actors for allegedly relying on “fake PR machinery.” The actor also shared an update about the next instalment of the Gadar franchise.

Taking to X, Ameesha Patel took a dig at YouTube content creators and wrote, “Never feel bad or upset at Certain negative YOUTUBERS who always wake up with negativity and criticism for all the STARS. We as stars should feel happy for them rather than being affected. After all, by speaking ill of us all, their kitchen is running. We wish them luck.”

In another tweet, Ameesha wrote, “Call yourself a super star only if u have achieved any sort of work that creates history and havoc at the box office. Until then, stop playing PR games to call urself a super star, sorry, but that’s the harsh reality. Loads of female actresses who haven’t even achieved 1 solo blockbuster in their careers to date are calling themselves stars by doing 2 average films yearly, and by being on some shooting sets, you don’t become a star. All you become is an actor who is a part of a project.”

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Another post by Amesha on X read, “Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, Gadar 1 or Gadar2 … Ek nahin par 3 biggest solo blockbusters as a heroine with highest footfalls in all 3 films I’ve given and till date they are the biggest hits of my CO STARS as well. But my FAKE PR machinery is weak, unlike other actresses.”

Most female actresses who haven’t even achieved one film in their career where even a single film of theirs has done even 200 cr plus at the box office are paying their PR teams to cal themselves nos 1 and nos 2 ?like really ?its 2026 and not 2000😁today 100 cr is nothing . — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) May 8, 2026

Ameesha Patel on Gadar 3

Ameesha Patel also went on to share a major update on Gadar 3. She tweeted, “GADAR 3 will come fr sure and JAB aayegi. Theatre mein hungama mach Jayega. With audiences love and gods blessings…500 cr is just the minimum numbers at the box office for a brand like GADAR, and this time the scale and script will be even bigger and dhamakedar. Be prepared.”

GADAR 3 will come fr sure and JAB aayegi . Theatre mein hungama mach Jayega . With audiences love and gods blessings .. 500 cr is just the minimum nos at the box office for a brand like GADAR 👌👌🙏🏻❤️and this time the scale and script willl be even bigger and dhamakedar . Be… — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) May 8, 2026

Ameesha Patel’s posts appear to be a reaction to a roast video shared by YouTuber Shan Prasher. In the video, the content creator made several derogatory remarks about the actor while reacting to a recent interview she gave to Bollywood Bubble. Shan also described Ameesha as “delusional” and alleged that she got friends from the film industry to write fake testimonials for her on Orkut in 2005. He further criticised her character in the Gadar films.