Ameesha Patel confirms Gadar 3, calls out young actresses for ‘fake PR Machinery’

Ameesha Patel recently criticised young actresses for allegedly relying on 'fake PR machinery.' The Gadar 2 star also shared an update about the next instalment of the Gadar franchise.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
4 min readMumbaiMay 10, 2026 03:23 PM IST
Ameesha Patel on young actresses doing Fake PRAmeesha Patel on young actresses doing Fake PR, Gadar 3 (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)
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Actor Ameesha Patel sparked debate on X on Saturday after sharing a series of tweets criticising young female actors for allegedly relying on “fake PR machinery.” The actor also shared an update about the next instalment of the Gadar franchise.

What Ameesha Patel said about PR machinery?

Taking to X, Ameesha Patel took a dig at YouTube content creators and wrote, “Never feel bad or upset at Certain negative YOUTUBERS who always wake up with negativity and criticism for all the STARS. We as stars should feel happy for them rather than being affected. After all, by speaking ill of us all, their kitchen is running. We wish them luck.”

In another tweet, Ameesha wrote, “Call yourself a super star only if u have achieved any sort of work that creates history and havoc at the box office. Until then, stop playing PR games to call urself a super star, sorry, but that’s the harsh reality. Loads of female actresses who haven’t even achieved 1 solo blockbuster in their careers to date are calling themselves stars by doing 2 average films yearly, and by being on some shooting sets, you don’t become a star. All you become is an actor who is a part of a project.”

Also Read: Ameesha Patel says Indira Gandhi fixed her parents’ wedding date, was first to visit her as newborn

Another post by Amesha on X read, “Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, Gadar 1 or Gadar2 … Ek nahin par 3 biggest solo blockbusters as a heroine with highest footfalls in all 3 films I’ve given and till date they are the biggest hits of my CO STARS as well. But my FAKE PR machinery is weak, unlike other actresses.”

Also Read | ‘My love for luxury comes from my travels across world’: Inside Ameesha Patel’s Mumbai home featuring Versace luxury and a rare MF Hussain collection

Ameesha Patel on Gadar 3

Ameesha Patel also went on to share a major update on Gadar 3. She tweeted, “GADAR 3 will come fr sure and JAB aayegi. Theatre mein hungama mach Jayega. With audiences love and gods blessings…500 cr is just the minimum numbers at the box office for a brand like GADAR, and this time the scale and script will be even bigger and dhamakedar. Be prepared.”

Ameesha Patel’s posts appear to be a reaction to a roast video shared by YouTuber Shan Prasher. In the video, the content creator made several derogatory remarks about the actor while reacting to a recent interview she gave to Bollywood Bubble. Shan also described Ameesha as “delusional” and alleged that she got friends from the film industry to write fake testimonials for her on Orkut in 2005. He further criticised her character in the Gadar films.

Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
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Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector. Experience & Career Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media: The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments. Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media. Expertise & Focus Areas Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include: Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles. OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres. Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends. Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community. Authoritativeness & Trust With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More

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