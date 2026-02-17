Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Non-bailable warrant issued against Ameesha Patel in 2017 cheque bounce case; actor claims dues were settled
Addressing the matter, Ameesha Patel claimed that the allegations against her are false and that she had already paid the full amount of Rs 14.5 lakh to the concerned party.
The Moradabad court has issued a non-bailable warrant against Ameesha Patel in a cheque bounce case related to an event held in 2017. The warrant was issued after Ameesha failed to appear in court despite multiple summons. Addressing the matter, Ameesha took to Instagram to share her side of the story, claiming that the allegations against her are false and that she had already paid the full amount of Rs 14.5 lakh to the concerned party.
Ameesha Patel’s statement
She wrote, “Media reports suggest about certain proceedings at Moradabad by one Pawan Verma. I wish to inform one and all that this is a v v old matter which was years back in which the said Pawan Verma had signed a settlement deed and received the entire agreed amount. Despite this it seems he has lodged proceedings making false allegations. My lawyers are initiating appropriate criminal proceedings of cheating against this person to expose his lies while I prefer to focus on my work and ignore people who choose to make a public spectacle for gaining attention on false pretexts,” she wrote.
What is the dispute?
According to a report in Times of India, event organiser Pawan Verma alleged that Ameesha was contacted to perform at a wedding on November 16, 2017. An advance payment of Rs 14.5 lakh was made to the actress for the event, and her stay arrangements were also made at a hotel. Pawan accused Ameesha of not travelling to the city on the scheduled date and of refunding only a partial amount of the advance payment. While Rs 10 lakh was paid in cash, the cheque issued for the remaining amount of Rs 4.5 lakh by Ameesha, bounced. This led the organiser to initiate legal action against the actress.
Court issues non-bailable warrant against Ameesha
After the complaint was filed, the court reportedly issued multiple summons to Ameesha. However, after the actress failed to appear before the court on several occasions, a non-bailable warrant was issued against her. Ameesha’s counsel, on the other hand, has maintained that the amount was fully paid to the concerned party and that the matter had been settled years ago.
Ameesha’ legal team has stated that appropriate legal steps will be taken to contest the allegations, asserting that the organiser has reopened a closed matter despite receiving the agreed settlement amount.
