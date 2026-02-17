Non-bailable warrant issued against Ameesha Patel in 2017 cheque bounce case; actor claims dues were settled

The Moradabad court has issued a non-bailable warrant against Ameesha Patel in a cheque bounce case related to an event held in 2017. The warrant was issued after Ameesha failed to appear in court despite multiple summons. Addressing the matter, Ameesha took to Instagram to share her side of the story, claiming that the allegations against her are false and that she had already paid the full amount of Rs 14.5 lakh to the concerned party.

Ameesha Patel’s statement

She wrote, “Media reports suggest about certain proceedings at Moradabad by one Pawan Verma. I wish to inform one and all that this is a v v old matter which was years back in which the said Pawan Verma had signed a settlement deed and received the entire agreed amount. Despite this it seems he has lodged proceedings making false allegations. My lawyers are initiating appropriate criminal proceedings of cheating against this person to expose his lies while I prefer to focus on my work and ignore people who choose to make a public spectacle for gaining attention on false pretexts,” she wrote.