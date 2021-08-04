‘Amazing shooting with Amitabh Bachchan’, says Goodbye star Rashmika Mandanna

Telugu actor Rashmika Mandanna, who is presently shooting for Vikas Bahl’s Goodbye also starring Amitabh Bachchan, spoke about her experience of working with the legendary actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Rashmika in a recent interview shared how it has been amazing shooting with Amitabh Bachchan on this film. She said, “It has been amazing shooting with him. When you shoot for a long time, you gel with the other actors really well. It’s this blend, which gives performances that are really fun. I’ve been grateful enough to be doing that. We give out performances, and when people see your comfort, the director and everyone, they’re happy. It has been crazy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Apart from Goodbye, Rashmika, who has majorly worked in Kannada and Telugu films, has Shantanu Bagchi’s Mission Majnu opposite Siddharth Malhotra also in her kitty. The actor had resumed shooting for the film last month. Apart from the Hindi films, the actress also has a pan-India film, Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa which will be releasing this Christmas.

Mandanna is well known for her in Telugu films like Geetha Govinadam and Dear Comrade. She recently also started shooting for Kishore Tirumala’s Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu, where she is starring opposite Sharwanand.