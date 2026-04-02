Ramayana teaser: Karan Johar calls Ranbir Kapoor’s look as Lord Rama ‘spectacular’, Hrithik Roshan calls it ‘insane’

Ramayana teaser: The makers of Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana unveiled the film’s much-awaited teaser on Thursday. The teaser offered a detailed look at Ranbir’s portrayal of Lord Rama in the film. It left fans stunned, who took to social media to shower praise on the film’s massive scale. Meanwhile, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt and Siddharth Anand also shared their reactions, lauding the magnum opus.

Karan shared the teaser and wrote, “CANNOT WAIT!!!! Ranbir Kapoor embodies Lord Rama with divine reverence and piousness… his last turn on hearing his name was the pièce de résistance of this spectacular first look…..”

Karan Johar reviews Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana teaser. (Pic: Karan/Instagram) Karan Johar reviews Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana teaser. (Pic: Karan/Instagram)

Siddharth Anand also took to social media to praise Ranbir Kapoor’s look as Lord Rama. He wrote, “SPECTACULAR! Ranbir has nailed it as Lord Rama for me. I cannot wait to celebrate Diwali this year with #Ramayana on the biggest screen! Nitesh sir your craft is just awe-inspiring. Namit you have done what you promised!”