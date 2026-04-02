Ramayana teaser: Karan Johar calls Ranbir Kapoor’s look as Lord Rama ‘spectacular’, Hrithik Roshan calls it ‘insane’

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Ramayana teaser: The makers of Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana unveiled the film’s much-awaited teaser on Thursday. The teaser offered a detailed look at Ranbir’s portrayal of Lord Rama in the film. It left fans stunned, who took to social media to shower praise on the film’s massive scale. Meanwhile, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt and Siddharth Anand also shared their reactions, lauding the magnum opus.
Karan shared the teaser and wrote, “CANNOT WAIT!!!! Ranbir Kapoor embodies Lord Rama with divine reverence and piousness… his last turn on hearing his name was the pièce de résistance of this spectacular first look…..”
Siddharth Anand also took to social media to praise Ranbir Kapoor’s look as Lord Rama. He wrote, “SPECTACULAR! Ranbir has nailed it as Lord Rama for me. I cannot wait to celebrate Diwali this year with #Ramayana on the biggest screen! Nitesh sir your craft is just awe-inspiring. Namit you have done what you promised!”
ALSO READ | Ramayana Teaser Live Updates: Ranbir Kapoor looks majestic, royal in his first look as Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari’s film
SPECTACULAR! Ranbir has nailed it as Lord Rama for me. I cannot wait to celebrate Diwali this year with #Ramayana on the biggest screen! Nitesh sir your craft is just awe-inspiring. Namit you have done what you promised! 🫡
— Siddharth Anand (@justSidAnand) April 2, 2026
Immediately after the teaser was released, Ranbir Kapoor’s wife and actor Alia Bhatt shared it on Instagram and wrote, “Rama. In cinemas globally. Diwali 2026 & 2027.” Hrithik Roshan commented on Alia’s post and wrote, “O my god !! Insane !! Love it !! ❤️❤️”
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The Ramayana teaser unveiled Ranbir Kapoor’s look as Lord Rama, and the actor looks majestic in the role. It also showcased key glimpses from the film, including Rama immersing the ashes of Dasharath, leaving Ayodhya, and fighting Kumbhkaran. The teaser also revealed looks of Sai Pallavi as Sita and Ravi Dubey as Laxman. One of the most talked-about moments from the teaser is Ravana’s Pushpak Vimana. Though only a glimpse of Yash from the back is shown, the actor appears menacing as Ravana.
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