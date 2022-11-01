Amala Paul joins Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa

Actor Amala Paul has joined the cast of Ajay Devgn’s fourth directorial, Bholaa. Amala, who has starred in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films, will make a special appearance in the action extravaganza. The actor will be joining the film’s team in the next schedule, which is being planned for December this year. The movie stars Ajay Devgn and Tabu in the lead roles

Bholaa is a remake of the Tamil hit Kaithi. In August, Tabu had shared a photo with Ajay, mentioning that one schedule of the film had been wrapped. “Look!! We finished our 9th film together! #wewrap #bholaa @ajaydevgn @adffilms,” she wrote.

The original Tamil film, which was written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, focussed on an ex-convict (played by Karthi) who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and drug mafia.

Devgn is taking on the lead role in the Hindi movie, which is produced by his banner Ajay Devgn Films, T-Series Films, Reliance Entertainment and Dream Warrior Pictures.