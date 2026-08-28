‘Ab mujhe vida karo’: Amaal Mallik takes break from film music, asks fans not to pester him

Amaal Mallik has announced that he is taking a break from film music until next year. The composer and singer said on Thursday that he will not take on new film music projects until next year, saying he needs time to focus on his mind, body, health and recovery. The announcement comes after Amaal recently spoke about being sidelined by powerful people in the film and music industry and claimed that attempts were being made to create negativity around his work.

Amaal, who most recently composed the prominent track “Yeh Awarapan” for Awarapan 2, shared the announcement in a note on X.

He wrote, “I am all good & I will go all the way in, this time, to do what is best for me & only do what is important to my heart & for my health. Need a break for my mind, body, soul and overall physical healing. Need to rise, recuperate and bounce back soon with a heart full of melodies for you all my dearest #Amaalians ♥️”

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‘Please request you not to pester me’

The singer-composer clarified that although he is putting new film music on hold, some of his previously recorded and unreleased songs could still make their way to audiences if the films they were created for eventually release.

“PS – No more film music till next year, old unreleased film songs will arrive soon if the films even end up releasing, as they are smaller budget movies with good intent and such people don’t get screens easily so don’t know the future of those projects… Please request you not to pester me any further. Will update as I get to know. Music se cinema tak ka safar mujhe bohot door le aaya hai, ab music ki taraf wapas chalne laga hoon (From music to films, the journey has taken me far and I am going towards music now).”

He ended the note with, “Ab mujhe Vida Karo (bid adieu), I’ll be back. Anyway signing off for a bit…”

I am all good & I will go all the way in, this time, to do what is best for me & only do what is important to my heart & for my health. Need a break for my mind, body, soul and overall physical healing. Need to rise, recuperate and bounce back soon with a heart full of melodies… pic.twitter.com/nSk0QioC05 — Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) August 27, 2026

Amaal on his struggles in the industry

Amaal’s decision to take a break follows several emotional posts in recent months in which he has spoken about his struggles within the industry. In May, he accused unnamed influential figures in the film and music business of sidelining him and claimed that he had been removed from nearly five dozen projects over the years.

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Speaking about what he described as his struggle to continue working in Bollywood, Amaal said, “I’m trying my best for the last 8 years, with utmost sincerity & obviously some respectful terms & conditions of working but sadly it doesn’t work for this place. Plus my inability to hide the truth about this place and its workings irks them further and leads to pointless threats to me and family. There are some very powerful set of people that don’t want me to be part of their films or any film for a matter of fact, and it’s not just LABELS, it’s beyond that NOW, it’s a mixed syndicate of egoistic humans,” the singer-composer added.

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Amaal speaks about industry politics

He also claimed that industry politics and groupism had affected the amount of his music audiences hear in films.

“All of them are playing award-worthy politics for almost 8 years now, and that’s why you hear less of my music in films. I can’t be part of a clout, a power setup, or be part of petty groupism. Even the NEPOTISM isn’t working. SO MUJHE MAAF KARO…MERA INDIE MUSIC SUNO…IF A FILM SONG COMES GREAT, IF NOT THEN DON’T FRET.”

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Just two days before announcing his break, Amaal had once again voiced his frustration with sections of the music and film industry, accusing unnamed people of attempting to generate negativity around him and his work through social media. He dismissed what he described as the “competitors and HATERS” game and maintained that popularity and genuine appreciation for music cannot simply be manufactured.

Amaal also claimed that a paid PR campaign had been run around his latest song “Yeh Awarapan” from Awarapan 2, saying the episode left him “angry, upset and hysterical.” While he did not identify anyone, he described the phase as his “most difficult chapter”.

About Amaal Mallik

Amaal is the son of composer Daboo Malik and the nephew of music composer Anu Malik. He entered Bollywood as a composer with Salman Khan’s Jai Ho in 2014, before gaining wider recognition with “Sooraj Dooba Hai” from Roy the following year.

Over the years, Amaal has composed music for films including Hero, Airlift, Kapoor and Sons, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kabir Singh and Vedaa. He has also sung several songs, including tracks from soundtracks he has composed himself.