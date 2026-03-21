Amaal Mallik says family has ‘turned a new leaf’ after his viral post: ‘We saw who our enemies were’

Music composer Amaal Mallik has opened up about the aftermath of his now-deleted social media post in which he revealed battling depression and distancing himself from his family. In a recent interview, Amaal spoke about the aftermath, his evolving relationship with his parents, and how the episode became a turning point.

In a conversation with Zoom, the composer said he continues to face criticism online for going public with his struggles, but remains unfazed. “I still get a lot of flak on the internet for speaking out that way, at least one comment a day, but I don’t care.”

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‘My parents have turned a new leaf’

Amaal shared that his parents have begun to change, especially in how they express emotions and appreciation.

“My parents have really turned over a new leaf—at least they have begun to. My mother never expressed appreciation because she felt it would make us complacent. That’s her way as a parent. She has always been like a strict father figure, while my father has been more like a friend—a darling, almost like a brother. He has never scolded us much, but when he says something, we still get scared. He was never a strict father; my mother played that role, though she is a softie too.”

He added that his mother’s reaction to his post led to an honest conversation.

“She became very emotional after seeing my post. She said, ‘I need to talk to him. He doesn’t know what I feel; he only sees what I show on the surface.’ She tends to hold back her emotions. For instance, if we play her a song, she’ll say, ‘Don’t play it halfway—let me hear the complete version.’ Sometimes, after working on a song all day, that can feel disheartening. But when we finally sat down and spoke, things became easier.”

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Amaal said the whole experience taught him a key lesson about relationships.

“There is no rocket science—everything can be sorted if people sit down and talk. That’s what this situation taught me.”

‘It exposed us to all our enemies’

Amaal also revealed that his post brought exposed many people.

“The whole world started saying, ‘Respect your family, what legacy will you carry forward?’ People even called my father and tried to instigate him against me. In a way, it exposed us to all our enemies—who wishes what for us. Even my family realised things about certain people. It was an eye-opener. I don’t want to name anyone—we just know who to keep a distance from and stay happy.”

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He added that while he shares a strong bond with his father, dynamics within the family differ.

“The kind of trust I share with my father, he doesn’t have the same with Armaan in certain matters.”

What led to the outburst

Earlier on Bigg Boss 19, Amaal had spoken about the circumstances that led him to post about cutting ties with his family, including an identity crisis and personal struggles.

“I had put out a post saying I was in depression and had cut ties with my family—maybe that’s why I was called. I was going through an identity crisis. I was making all the songs, but no one was asking about me. My younger brother, Armaan Malik, is like my son, and he never made me feel like he was the star and I wasn’t,” he said.

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“That day, I had a big argument with my mother. It had been building up for years, so I finally posted. After that, people started targeting Armaan, then my father, and even questioned my mother’s upbringing. I said, ‘Either all three of you change your surname or I will change mine.’ That’s when everything erupted.”

Amaal added that a series of personal setbacks—including the loss of his pet and a difficult breakup, contributed to his emotional state.

Daboo Mallik’s reaction to the post

In a previous interview, Amaal’s father, Daboo Mallik, acknowledged that the family may have been at fault.

“I realised that this public outburst, which shouldn’t have happened, came from something he had in his heart that he wanted everyone, including us, to know. And I accepted that we, as parents, were at fault. Sometimes we take one child for granted, and in this case, Amaal was the elder one,” he told Vickey Lalwani.

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The post that sparked it all

In March 2025, Amaal had revealed in an Instagram post that he was battling clinical depression and had distanced himself from his family for his own well-being. The post, which was later deleted, read, “I have been robbed of my peace, drained emotionally and maybe financially too—but that’s the least of my concerns. What really matters is that I am clinically depressed because of these happenings.”

He had added that his decision was not driven by anger but by the need to heal, stating that his interactions with family would remain “strictly professional.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress or struggling with mental health, please reach out for professional support. This article discusses personal experiences with clinical depression and family conflict.

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