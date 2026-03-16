‘It cannot be treated like an obituary’: Amaal Mallik defends Arijit Singh’s decision to step away from playback singing

Singer Arijit Singh — arguably the biggest voice in Indian film music today — has stepped away from playback singing. While he made the announcement in January, conversations around his decision continue within the music industry. The latest to react is singer-composer Amaal Mallik, who suggested that artistes unhappy with the kind of work they are getting should take inspiration from Arijit’s move.

In a recent interview with Zoom, he said, “If you cannot do the kind of work you want to do, just follow what Arijit did.”

Amaal Mallik explained that the decision had been on Arijit Singh’s mind for years. “On a personal and friendly level, I am not trying to take his name for attention. I won’t even list all the songs he has sung for me, but he still has around 100 songs yet to release. In fact, there are over a hundred tracks from films that he recorded in the last four years that are still pending release,” he said.