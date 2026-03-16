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‘It cannot be treated like an obituary’: Amaal Mallik defends Arijit Singh’s decision to step away from playback singing
During the same interview, Amaal Mallik also spoke about his younger brother, singer Armaan Malik, and expressed pride in how he carved his own space despite Arijit Singh’s dominance in the industry.
Singer Arijit Singh — arguably the biggest voice in Indian film music today — has stepped away from playback singing. While he made the announcement in January, conversations around his decision continue within the music industry. The latest to react is singer-composer Amaal Mallik, who suggested that artistes unhappy with the kind of work they are getting should take inspiration from Arijit’s move.
In a recent interview with Zoom, he said, “If you cannot do the kind of work you want to do, just follow what Arijit did.”
Amaal Mallik explained that the decision had been on Arijit Singh’s mind for years. “On a personal and friendly level, I am not trying to take his name for attention. I won’t even list all the songs he has sung for me, but he still has around 100 songs yet to release. In fact, there are over a hundred tracks from films that he recorded in the last four years that are still pending release,” he said.
According to Amaal, many of these delays are due to the disruption in film production that began around 2020, leaving several projects still in the pipeline. “A lot of films are yet to come out. Some of his best work is still waiting to release,” he added. He also admitted that Arijit’s decision was disappointing for many fellow singers, but stressed that people should not treat it as the end of the singer’s journey.
“Today, when he has stepped away from playback singing, many of us feel sad. But it cannot be treated like an obituary. He is now doing the kind of music he always wanted to do, collaborating with artistes like Anoushka Shankar. In a way, he is becoming a leading figure in music, much like what Zakir Hussain represents. He has only stepped away from films; he is very much active as an artiste,” Amaal said.
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During the same interview, Amaal Mallik also spoke about his younger brother, singer Armaan Malik, and expressed pride in how he carved his own space despite Arijit Singh’s dominance in the industry.
“I feel proud that someone from my family could stand tall alongside Arijit Singh — who is the biggest singer in the country today. When Arijit was doing ‘Channa Mereya,’ Armaan had ‘Kaun Tujhe.’ When Arijit sang ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil,’ Armaan had ‘Jab Tak.’ He started going toe-to-toe with the biggest star in the industry despite being almost a decade younger,” he said.
On January 27, 2026, Arijit Singh had shocked fans by announcing his decision to retire on social media. In a message to listeners, he wrote, “Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you for giving me so much love all these years. I am happy to announce that I will not be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It has been a wonderful journey.”
Arijit further revealed that he now plans to focus on Indian classical music, something he had long wanted to pursue.
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