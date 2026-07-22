Amaal Mallik claims ‘rivals are attacking’ his Yeh Awarapan song: ‘Huge paid PR being run’

Music composer Amaal Mallik has returned to Bollywood playback singing after a long hiatus with the title track of Yeh Awarapan. What makes the song even more special is that it is sung by Arijit Singh, who also announced his retirement from playback singing a few months back. Recently, when Awarapan 2’s title track was released, the song received criticism amid comparisons to the first part, which was released in 2007. On Wednesday, Amaal Mallik hit back at the scrutiny around the song and revealed on social media how paid PR was being run against the song and the film.

Amaal Mallik says rivals are running paid PR against Yeh Awarapan

Taking to social media, Amaal Mallik wrote, “Thank you for such a brilliant response to a melody that’s the closest to my heart. Every song needs time to breathe, be taken into the system and then reach and live in the heart of the audience. There is a huge paid PR being run by rival elements of the film industry that don’t want the film or soundtrack to do well. My answer to all of them is simple: ‘Please save your funds for your next films; who knows what happens tomorrow. You may waste all your money to attack my song and my movie, but if you don’t save some of it, you won’t be able to save your own films.'”