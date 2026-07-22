Amaal Mallik claims ‘rivals are attacking’ his Yeh Awarapan song: ‘Huge paid PR being run’

Music composer Amaal Mallik has returned to Bollywood playback singing after a long hiatus with the title track of Yeh Awarapan. What makes the song even more special is that it is sung by Arijit Singh, who also announced his retirement from playback singing a few months back. Recently, when Awarapan 2’s title track was released, the song received criticism amid comparisons to the first part, which was released in 2007. On Wednesday, Amaal Mallik hit back at the scrutiny around the song and revealed on social media how paid PR was being run against the song and the film.
Amaal Mallik says rivals are running paid PR against Yeh Awarapan
Taking to social media, Amaal Mallik wrote, “Thank you for such a brilliant response to a melody that’s the closest to my heart. Every song needs time to breathe, be taken into the system and then reach and live in the heart of the audience. There is a huge paid PR being run by rival elements of the film industry that don’t want the film or soundtrack to do well. My answer to all of them is simple: ‘Please save your funds for your next films; who knows what happens tomorrow. You may waste all your money to attack my song and my movie, but if you don’t save some of it, you won’t be able to save your own films.'”
The note further read, “FYI – Awarapan 1 ke all songs were popular indie pop songs, and they were licensed by @VisheshB7 @VisheshFilms recreated, redesigned and re-imagined to fit Bollywood by the legend Pritam Da. Then came the movie #Awarapan, which failed but became a cult for our generation. The album is not an original soundtrack, but it’s a bouquet of wonderful recreations of songs like #TohPhirAao #TeraMeraRishta #MaulaMaula (traditional track), which belong to Mustafa Zahid Rafaqat Ali Khan, respectively. #Mahiya originally belongs to Annie. So that ends the debate of it being an original album; it’s well adapted by #Pritam, and that’s the whole truth…”
“Anyway, comparison is the killer of all happiness. We can’t do what #MustafaZahid did, and we don’t even wish to touch his legacy and spoil it. Before you judge mine or any musician’s work, from this film or any film, ek baar aankh bandh karke woh insaan ka gaana dil se suno, then if you can sit with yourself for a bit and make an opinion, then do so… Music is to be heard, felt and eventually accepted or rejected, not judged… but public ko haq hai judge karne ka, unka opinion sar aankhon par. PAID PR se woh log darte hain jinko kabhi audience ka pyaar mila hi nahi… Mujhe toh dil mein bithaaya hai jantaa ne. Dimaag numbers ke peeche bhaag raha hai sab ka aaj kal, woh toh jhakk maarke aayenge… Woh musician, Woh Gaana, Woh Effort, Woh Log Wapas Nahi Aate. Be kind… If you feel the pain in #YehAwarapan, don’t worry about anything else dear listeners. Go heal your heart,” Amaal wrote in his post.
Amaal Mallik’s bitter equation with Bollywood
Amaal Mallik has often shared a bittersweet equation with the film industry. Last year, in a conversation with SCREEN, Amaal Mallik had said, “I didn’t clean up my image on Bigg Boss 19; I think I made it worse. Since 2015, I have shared my opinions from time to time. I never changed myself because my following increased. During the media round, I said that if you Google me, my controversies are suggested over my music. I have been branded as the Kabir Singh of the music industry, but I am not just a rebel without a cause. Between 2016-2018, I said a lot of things about some awards, issues with some actors or labels, and I took a stand on a lot of things.”
Last year, in an interview with Shardul Pandit, Amaal had also said that someone had poisoned Bhushan Kumar’s mind against him. In another interview with Mirchi Plus, Amaal had said, “The larger-than-life shine that Bollywood had is no longer there. It’s missing. The public has understood the realities of this industry and also what kind of a place it is. I can say with certainty that people have lost the emotional connection with the industry as well. People now perceive it as a very dark place.”
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More