Amaal Mallik calls out Salman Khan Films over credits, Armaan defends him: ‘Let Salman sir see’

Singer-composer Amaal Mallik on Saturday called out the Salman Khan Films social media team for leaving out the composer and lyricist while marking 11 years of Main Hoon Hero Tera from Hero. His brother Armaan Malik also defended him, hitting back at social media users who accused the siblings of being ungrateful to Salman Khan.

The controversy began after Salman Khan Films shared a post celebrating the 11th anniversary of Hero, which starred Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty in their Bollywood debuts. Salman Khan had lent his voice to the film’s title track, while Amaal composed Main Hoon Hero Tera.

Amaal took to the comments section of the post and questioned why the song’s creators had not been acknowledged.

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He wrote, “Whoever is handling the page or the social media of @skfilmsofficial, I love the audacity you have shown by leaving out the composer & the lyricist of the song lol! It doesn’t look nice that a song that is created with the pain, blood, sweat and tears of a music composer & his lyric writer is celebrated without the creators being respected or even mentioned.”

He added, “Learn to do the basics otherwise delete this page. Don’t delete my comment, let Salman sir see it as well so that he knows you guys screwed up,”

Following Amaal’s comment, the Instagram post was edited and his account was added to the post.

Armaan Malik comes out in support of Amaal

The issue soon spilled over to X, where some users criticised the two brothers over Amaal’s reaction. One user accused them of being ungrateful despite the support they had received from Salman.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan Films (@skfilmsofficial)

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Armaan responded, “Please go create an original song, write it or sing it, then watch your name be conveniently left out where it belongs. I’d be curious to hear how that feels :) Don’t talk about gratitude. I’ve always been grateful for my beginnings, but I also know how hard it has been to reach where I’ve reached. If we don’t fight for our right, no one will.”

Please go create an original song, write it or sing it, then watch your name be conveniently left out where it belongs. I’d be curious to hear how that feels :) Don’t talk about gratitude. I’ve always been grateful for my beginnings, but I also know how hard it has been to… https://t.co/gsjwUj7EV7 — Armaan Malik (@ArmaanMalik22) September 12, 2026

When another user suggested that Armaan should stop responding to trolls, the singer explained why he chose to speak up.

“I was genuinely only concerned for the credits for my brother and the lyric writer. Without them the song is nothing. Mera credit toh chhod hi do (Leave my credit). I’ve stopped expecting. For me you guys are enough.”

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Amaal Mallik announced break from film music

The latest controversy comes weeks after Amaal announced that he would temporarily step away from composing new film music. The composer and singer said he would not take up new film projects until next year as he wanted to focus on his mental and physical well-being and recovery.

Sharing an update with his fans, he wrote, “I am all good & I will go all the way in, this time, to do what is best for me & only do what is important to my heart & for my health. Need a break for my mind, body, soul and overall physical healing. Need to rise, recuperate and bounce back soon with a heart full of melodies for you all my dearest #Amaalians ♥️”

He further said that he would not be taking up new film music assignments until next year and that some previously recorded songs could still be released depending on the fate of their respective films.

“PS – No more film music till next year, old unreleased film songs will arrive soon if the films even end up releasing, as they are smaller budget movies with good intent and such people don’t get screens easily so don’t know the future of those projects… Please request you not to pester me any further. Will update as I get to know. Music se cinema tak ka safar mujhe bohot door le aaya hai, ab music ki taraf wapas chalne laga hoon (From music to films, the journey has taken me far and I am going towards music now).”

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Amaal signed off his note by saying, “Ab mujhe Vida Karo (bid adieu), I’ll be back. Anyway signing off for a bit…”

Amaal Mallik’s Bollywood journey

Amaal is the son of composer Daboo Malik and nephew of music composer Anu Malik. He began his Bollywood career as a composer with Salman Khan’s Jai Ho in 2014. He gained wider recognition the following year with Sooraj Dooba Hai from Roy.

Since then, Amaal has composed music for several films, including Hero, Airlift, Kapoor and Sons, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kabir Singh and Vedaa. He has also lent his voice to several songs, including tracks from films for which he composed the music.