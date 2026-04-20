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Amaal Malik’s dad was Maine Pyaar Kiya original hero, was replaced by Salman Khan: ‘No one told him’
Music composer Amaal Malik recently revealed that his father Daboo Malik was replaced by Salman Khan in Maine Pyaar Kiya, after shooting two schedules with him.
Music composer Amaal Malik has also been quite open about his family’s financial struggles and his father-music director Daboo Malik’s career setbacks. Even during his stint in Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, Amaal never minced his words while speaking about the Malik family’s desire to succeed independently. In a recent interview, he revealed that his father Daboo had once shot two schedules of Sooraj Barjatya’s Maine Pyaar Kiya (1989), but was replaced by Salman without any information. He also shared how his dad wasn’t able to afford basic necessities for Amaal, when he was an infant.
During a conversation with Filmfare, the singer shared, “My dad was lost, when he was around 34-35. I have seen him sitting in a chair – baffled, confused, thinking what to do next. He tried acting – he shot for first two schedules of Maine Pyaar Kiya, as the hero. The first time Sooraj Barjatya’s father asked him to start shooting and learn the process, because the story is nice so get into the flow of things.”
He further added, “And, there was another girl and photoshoot, etc everything was done and they shot for the film. Somewhere in the process, a more stupendous good-looking man came through, and it was Salman Khan. So, my dad recalls this and says, ‘I was climbing down the stairs of Barjatya office and I saw this young, good looking, mullet hair boy’.”
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It was the security guard who told Daboo Malik that Salman Khan was actually the lead actor of the film. “He asked the security guy about who he was and he said, ‘He is a new hero, leading star in the film Maine Pyaar Kiya’. My dad didn’t know, he wasn’t told, he had shot and the cassette was made, but he accepted. Years later, when he was doing music with Sohail Khan, he told everything to Salman Khan at that time. I don’t know what schedule it was, maybe a pilot, that director loved him,” Amaal said.
In the same interview, the O Khuda singer also shared that when his father kept losing work at one point, he couldn’t even afford to feed his own son. That’s when his wife, Amaal’s mother, took things in her hands. “When nothing was happening, he thought to himself, ‘I have a baby, he needs to eat’. How do I take care of him? He said that I didn’t even know how to get you Pampers or Cerelac. Even when I was born, mom told me that we had to leave from the house, get a place on rent. If my mom wasn’t there, I don’t know how my dad would have relaxed or survived that phase. My mom asked my dad to relax and chill,” he said.
For the unknown, Daboo Malik is married to Jyothi Malik and they have two sons – Amaal Mallik and Armaan Malik. Both of them are popular in the music industry, one is a music composer, and the other one is a singer.
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