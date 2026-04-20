Amaal Malik’s dad was Maine Pyaar Kiya original hero, was replaced by Salman Khan: ‘No one told him’

Music composer Amaal Malik has also been quite open about his family’s financial struggles and his father-music director Daboo Malik’s career setbacks. Even during his stint in Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, Amaal never minced his words while speaking about the Malik family’s desire to succeed independently. In a recent interview, he revealed that his father Daboo had once shot two schedules of Sooraj Barjatya’s Maine Pyaar Kiya (1989), but was replaced by Salman without any information. He also shared how his dad wasn’t able to afford basic necessities for Amaal, when he was an infant.

During a conversation with Filmfare, the singer shared, “My dad was lost, when he was around 34-35. I have seen him sitting in a chair – baffled, confused, thinking what to do next. He tried acting – he shot for first two schedules of Maine Pyaar Kiya, as the hero. The first time Sooraj Barjatya’s father asked him to start shooting and learn the process, because the story is nice so get into the flow of things.”