Amaal Malik had to take Rs 5 lakh loan for face surgery: ‘I have faced broken skull, torn ACL, 45 stitches’

Amaal Mallik spoke about dealing with some serious injuries and also said how he doesn't have time to undergo surgeries.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readMumbaiFeb 2, 2026 07:14 PM IST
Amaal Mallik on his injuriesAmaal Mallik on his many injuries (Photo: Amaal Mallik / Instagram)
Music composer Amaal Mallik was last seen on Bigg Boss 19. His real and raw personality on the show was quite loved by the audience. While Amaal had quite a controversial image before the show, after the show, he has been winning lots of hearts. During his stay on Bigg Boss 19, Amaal had spoken about dealing with a few health issues, and now in a conversation with Pinkvilla, he further opened up about the many injuries he has been dealing with for years.

Talking about his health, Amaal said that in the past, due to financial constraints, he couldn’t undergo a few surgeries. The music composer shared, “I have a few surgeries pending, I have a knee ACL, my whole cheekbone had broken when I was 19, and they had to reconstruct it. I have 45 stitches around my jaw, my right shoulder is dislocated, I have fractured my left hand, and my nose is broken. I am like the Terminator; I get up every day and work. It’s my mental strength that keeps me going.”

“Now, I need to slowly fix and work on these things. Luckily, there are good knee braces that help me perform on shows. There was a time when my whole knee would rotate and come off. It happened during the finale performance on Bigg Boss 19, when I took a turn in a dance sequence, and my knee was sore. There are physical things that need to be fixed, back then I didn’t have the money; now I don’t have the time,” Amaal added.

Recalling the time he had to take a loan, Amaal shared, “Surgeries have gotten expensive; to do my face surgery, I had to take a loan of Rs 5 lakhs just for a maxillofacial surgery. My right side skull broke, and I have worked all through this. During my 12th exam, my whole face had broken, I kept my eyes open for 3-4 hours through a device like that and wrote the papers. I have faced all the physical and emotional struggles. I am just refixing everything. I have been spent my age of 35, because this war began when I was five years old.”

While on Bigg Boss 19, there were several occasions when Amaal spoke about his and his family’s struggles. He had even shared how he and his brother Armaan worked from a young age only to make a name for themselves.

