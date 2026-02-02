Amaal Malik had to take Rs 5 lakh loan for face surgery: ‘I have faced broken skull, torn ACL, 45 stitches’

Music composer Amaal Mallik was last seen on Bigg Boss 19. His real and raw personality on the show was quite loved by the audience. While Amaal had quite a controversial image before the show, after the show, he has been winning lots of hearts. During his stay on Bigg Boss 19, Amaal had spoken about dealing with a few health issues, and now in a conversation with Pinkvilla, he further opened up about the many injuries he has been dealing with for years.

Talking about his health, Amaal said that in the past, due to financial constraints, he couldn’t undergo a few surgeries. The music composer shared, “I have a few surgeries pending, I have a knee ACL, my whole cheekbone had broken when I was 19, and they had to reconstruct it. I have 45 stitches around my jaw, my right shoulder is dislocated, I have fractured my left hand, and my nose is broken. I am like the Terminator; I get up every day and work. It’s my mental strength that keeps me going.”