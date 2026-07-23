Amaal Malik accuses Tanishk Bagchi of plagiarising Saiyaara title track, doing paid PR

After claiming that a rival faction in the Indian music industry is trying to run down his new song “Yeh Awarapan” from Nitin Kakkar’s upcoming romantic thriller Awarapan 2, Amaal Malik has now launched an offensive against fellow music composer Tanishk Bagchi. He wrote a long post on X on Thursday, addressing it to “Mr Remix & Destroyer of Originals.”

Amaal accused Tanishk of spending lakhs on paid PR campaigns to orchestrate online attacks against him. “Such unmanly behaviour, man… Sheesh!” Amaal wrote. He further claimed that Tanishk landed the music for Mohit Suri’s blockbuster romantic drama Saiyaara last year purely by fluke.

“If I speak up about how you bagged the film #Saiyaara, and stole the song right under Faheem Abdullah & Arsalan Nizami’s nose to make Mohit Suri take you in the film, then you will know. They will, out of respect, not support me, but if they have the guts to stand up ,they should release #SaiyaanMere & the world will know who actually made the song and kisne aise hi credit khaya,” added Amaal.

Last week, Tanishk Bagchi claimed he is yet to receive Rs 8 lakh in royalties for the hit title track of Saiyaara. Production house Yash Raj Films, however, said all dues were paid as per contract.

“Whatever YRF had paid me all of that nominal amount was used to do the live and mixes ..what was left was zero, yes. That’s what I earned from a song so big,” wrote Bagchi on social media.

“Royalties for the title track have been shared and will continue to be shared by YRF equally between all three composers as contractually agreed by all, including Tanishk. YRF has paid every collaborator their due, as per contract, all within mutually agreed terms & time,” the production house said in its statement.

Aneet Padda and Ahan Panday’s Saiyaara was the surprise hit from last year. Aneet Padda and Ahan Panday’s Saiyaara was the surprise hit from last year.

However, now Amaal Malik has alleged that it was Tanishk Bagchi who wronged the film by stealing credit from the original composers — Faheem Abdullah and Arsalan Nizami. “Stop crying now like a little b***h about royalties when I had told you & many others to be united, kept calling you time and again trying to explain to you — why the f**k you shouldn’t do #AashiqBanayaAapne & #Masakali, But you wanted to make the bucks then so fair enough,” added Amaal.

Story continues below this ad

Tanishk, best known for rehashing hit songs, also composed a recreated version of Himesh Reshammiya’s title track of Aditya Datt’s 2005 romantic thriller Aashiq Banaya Aapne for Vishal Pandya’s 2018 erotic thriller Hate Story IV. He also recreated AR Rahman’s popular song “Masakali” from Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Delhi-6 (2009) as “Masakali 2.0” for T-Series’ music video in 2020.

Amaal also defended Yash Raj Films, accusing Tanishk of being ungrateful despite the studio backing his work. “@yrf is the clearest, most legal and easiest production house to work with and they won’t retaliate because of Mohit Suri’s intervention, the same man who got you to delete your petty post You are composing for the next Yash Raj film but you have no gratitude for the money and effort spent by them to make your copied song Saiyaara a global anthem… Shame.”

Amaal Malik further escalated his attack by accusing Tanishk Bagchi of plagiarism and claiming several of his compositions were copied from existing works. “You’re a bloody thief, your originals are also not originals, they are complete copies of Pakistani songs, some other composer’s stolen songs, folk melody lifts or just straight copies from even people’s YouTube covers,” he wrote. “You copied #Saiyaara from #HumnawaMere and out of respect, Jubin Nautiyal had to keep quiet as he was part of the same film,” added Amaal. Singer Jubin Nautiyal sang the romantic song “Barbaad” in Saiyaara.

Dear Mr Remix & Destroyer of Originals 🤭 10 years too late but I will show the world your aukaad :) You don’t deserve my mention also after all that has gone down, so please mera 2017-18 ka photos leke articles likhwana bandh kar Lala… Paid PR ka paisa tum label se kama… pic.twitter.com/3ihxcQeYYo — Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) July 23, 2026

Amaal Malik dares Tanishk Bagchi to speak against Bhushan Kumar

Amaal Malik then dared Tanishk Bagchi to write against T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar, “the same man you talk shit about in every party and every gathering.” He argued that Tanishk, despite T-Series owing him crores, wouldn’t speak against the music company-cum-production house because of the stronghold it enjoys over the music industry.

He also accused Tanishk of deleting his post against YRF because he can’t even stand his ground for too long. He argued that he doesn’t consider the composer “competition” since he also recommended him to rehash “Tamma Tamma” from Raj N Sippy’s 1990 action film Thanedaar as “Tamma Tamma Again” in Shashank Khaitan’s 2017 hit romantic comedy Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Story continues below this ad

Amaal further described the rehashes Tanishk is working on now as *vomit emoji*. As per him, the composer has been working since 2021 on the rehashes of “Sooraj Dooba Hai” from Vikramjit Singh’s 2015 romantic drama Roy and “Kaun Tujhe” from Neeraj Pandey’s 2016 period sports drama MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. “I suggest don’t release them but you’ll listen to the label coz woh tere maalik hai aur tu unka (dog emoji),” wrote Amaal.

“A few people like you have spoiled the reputation of the industry and the music scene. This is a statutory warning, don’t f**k with me, you’ll regret it and how,” warned Amaal, adding, “Don’t mess with me, because this is my jungle, and there’s only one rule here When the lion is hungry, he eats and leaves no crumbs.”

Also Read — Zeeshan Ayyub gets voiceover removed from Ajay Devgn’s Chauhaan teaser: ‘Strong objection’

Awarapan 2 is the sequel to Mohit Suri’s 2007 romantic thriller Awarapan. Produced by Mukesh Bhatt’s Vishesh Films, the sequel will see Emraan Hashmi reprise his memorable character of Shivam Pandit. The cast also includes Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi, and marks the acting debut of veteran actor Paresh Rawal’s son Aniruddh Rawal. The title song “Yeh Awarapan” has been sung by Arijit Singh. Awarapan 2 is slated to release in cinemas on August 14.