Alyy Khan recalls shooting kissing scene with longtime crush Kajol: ‘Unke mian Ajay Devgn ki production thi…’

Actor Kajol made her digital debut in 2022 with the film Tribangha, and promptly signed on to another streaming project, the Hindi remake of the hit show The Good Wife. Her co-star in the show, the British-Pakistani actor Alyy Khan, recalled shooting an intimate scene with her, and also confessed that he had long harboured a crush on Kajol.

In an appearance on Nadir Ali’s podcast, where he also narrated fun anecdotes about his experiences with Shah Rukh Khan and on the upcoming film The Archies, Alyy was asked if there’s any female actor that he had feelings for over the years.

He said in Urdu, “When I was younger, one of my favourite actors was Kajol. I’ve been watching her work for three decades; we used to work together in the same studio. I had heard she was very hot-headed. And now, I just finished a series with her in which I’m playing her boyfriend. We had a kissing scene, a smooch, a French kiss…”

Explaining the process behind shooting scenes like this, and noting that Kajol’s husband Ajay Devgn wasn’t present on set the day they shot the kissing scene, he added, “I play her boyfriend, her boss, and we had this French kiss. We go to solve some case, and we were college sweethearts, and our romance reignites. Now, it’s work, so it has to be done… Chingum (chewing gum) thi mooh mein, aur Kajol ke mian ka production hai, Ajay Devgn ka. He didn’t come to set that day. We were shooting at a posh hotel in Mumbai, and the director asked if we’d like a closed set, which means that only the important people would be allowed to be present. I told the director and Kajol both how I was going to approach the kiss… But not for one second was there any shame, or embarrassment, or hesitation. It was such a professional shoot. And when we were done — we rehearsed three or four times — and we walked over to the monitors, asked each other if we were happy, and moved on. Kajol said, ‘Thank you, my darling’.”

The Good Wife remake was announced last year. The original show starred Juliana Marguiles, and ran for seven seasons from 2009 to 2016. Japanese and South Korean remakes of the show have already been produced, and the Hindi version also features Kubbra Sait and Sheeba Chaddha. The show is being co-written by Hussain Dalal, and directed by The Family Man’s Suparn Verma.