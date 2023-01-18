scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

Alyy Khan recalls shooting kissing scene with longtime crush Kajol: ‘Unke mian Ajay Devgn ki production thi…’

Alyy Khan had grown to believe that his longtime crush Kajol was 'garam mizaaj ki', but little did he know that he'd one day play her boyfriend in a show, and shoot an intimate scene with her.

Kajol and Alyy Khan will star in the Hindi remake of The Good Wife.
Listen to this article
Alyy Khan recalls shooting kissing scene with longtime crush Kajol: ‘Unke mian Ajay Devgn ki production thi…’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Actor Kajol made her digital debut in 2022 with the film Tribangha, and promptly signed on to another streaming project, the Hindi remake of the hit show The Good Wife. Her co-star in the show, the British-Pakistani actor Alyy Khan, recalled shooting an intimate scene with her, and also confessed that he had long harboured a crush on Kajol.

In an appearance on Nadir Ali’s podcast, where he also narrated fun anecdotes about his experiences with Shah Rukh Khan and on the upcoming film The Archies, Alyy was asked if there’s any female actor that he had feelings for over the years.

Also read |When Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘overacting’ made Don 2 co-star Alyy Khan, Farhan Akhtar exchange concerned looks: ‘Yeh toh k-k-k-Kiran kar raha hai’

He said in Urdu, “When I was younger, one of my favourite actors was Kajol. I’ve been watching her work for three decades; we used to work together in the same studio. I had heard she was very hot-headed. And now, I just finished a series with her in which I’m playing her boyfriend. We had a kissing scene, a smooch, a French kiss…”

Explaining the process behind shooting scenes like this, and noting that Kajol’s husband Ajay Devgn wasn’t present on set the day they shot the kissing scene, he added, “I play her boyfriend, her boss, and we had this French kiss. We go to solve some case, and we were college sweethearts, and our romance reignites. Now, it’s work, so it has to be done… Chingum (chewing gum) thi mooh mein, aur Kajol ke mian ka production hai, Ajay Devgn ka. He didn’t come to set that day. We were shooting at a posh hotel in Mumbai, and the director asked if we’d like a closed set, which means that only the important people would be allowed to be present. I told the director and Kajol both how I was going to approach the kiss… But not for one second was there any shame, or embarrassment, or hesitation. It was such a professional shoot. And when we were done — we rehearsed three or four times — and we walked over to the monitors, asked each other if we were happy, and moved on. Kajol said, ‘Thank you, my darling’.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why animals kill, and it’s not for a trophy
Why animals kill, and it’s not for a trophy
We are creating people who, in old technologies, will be called cyborgs: ...
We are creating people who, in old technologies, will be called cyborgs: ...
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor vs ChatGPT
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor vs ChatGPT
News flagged as ‘fake’ by PIB not allowed on online platforms...
News flagged as ‘fake’ by PIB not allowed on online platforms...

The Good Wife remake was announced last year. The original show starred Juliana Marguiles, and ran for seven seasons from 2009 to 2016. Japanese and South Korean remakes of the show have already been produced, and the Hindi version also features Kubbra Sait and Sheeba Chaddha. The show is being co-written by Hussain Dalal, and directed by The Family Man’s Suparn Verma.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-01-2023 at 13:16 IST
Next Story

Microsoft to Amazon: Job cuts continue in tech industry in 2023

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kartik Aaryan with mom
Kartik Aaryan and his ‘forever queen’
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close