Alpha trailer: Alia Bhatt’s vows to burn Bobby Deol’s Lanka with Hrithik Roshan’s Kabir

Alpha trailer: Shiv Rawail’s action thriller Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt, has dropped its trailer on Wednesday. Last week, the film’s teaser created quite a stir on social media, with many questioning why Sharvari was missing. Minutes after Alia shared pictures with her co-star from the film’s promotions on her Instagram handle, Yash Raj Films dropped the much-awaited trailer, which also introduces Sharvari. The trailer also answered some key questions raised after watching the teaser.

The teaser starts with Bobby Deol’s character Fateh staring at a baby. Taking a cue from the Ramayana, he names her Sita because her mother’s name was Janaki. In the teaser, Fateh gifts Sita her first mission on her 18th birthday after training her for all these years. But Sita’s voiceover in the trailer reveals that Fateh, whom she refers to as Baba in the teaser, isn’t actually her biological father.

Sita’s voiceover claims Fateh is an arrogant and deceitful “rakshas” (demon) like Ravana. “One day, he kidnapped a princess and took her home,” says Sita, referring to her younger self, and revealing that she was actually abducted and then groomed by Fateh. “History knows how this story ended. But this time, Sita herself is here to burn Lanka,” she adds.

Sharvari shows up

After we see Sita take down an army of men singlehandedly, we get introduced to Sharvari’s character. Soon, she enters into a brawl with Sita, claiming that she just wants to have a word with her. “Stop me… then you get to talk,” responds Sita, as they continue fighting. Later in the trailer, we also see them bonding and helping each other out.

A press release from YRF claims, “Sharvari’s character arc is purposely kept under wraps in the trailer as she plays a very important role in the film, but the trailer signifies her teaming up with Alia in a bid to stop Bobby Deol at any cost.” The trailer is set to the tune of popular French DJ Hugel’s chartbuster track “Jamaican Bam Bam”.

Familiar spies return

Anil Kapoor, who played Colonel Vikrant Kaul in Ayan Mukerji’s spy thriller War 2, returns to the YRF Spy Universe in Alpha, telling Sita that the Alpha programmed, initiated by Fateh, is determined to obliterate all obstacles, including the interests of India. “India didn’t respect Alpha. Now, India will fear Alpha,” a menacing Fateh says, catching a leaping Sita in mid-air by her throat.

The biggest surprise of the trailer arrived only at the end, when a kid at a monastery tells Sita and Sharvari’s character, “He’s waiting for you over there.” Sita asks, “He will save us?,” as he sees a mystery figure shrouded in white seated in front of them. The last shot of the teaser is a close-up of that figure’s eyes, revealing him to be the emerald green eyes that Hrithik Roshan is synonymous with.

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Thus, it’s clear that Hrithik’s superspy Kabir will return to the YRF Spy Universe in Alpha, months after headlining War 2. Whether other superspies of the universe, including Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, Salman Khan’s Tiger, Deepika Padukone’s Rubina, and Katrina Kaif’s Zoya, make an appearance or not, those answers are being left to be answered when Alpha releases in cinemas on July 3.