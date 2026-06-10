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Alpha teaser: Bobby Deol gifts Alia Bhatt her first mission on 18th birthday. Watch
Alpha teaser: Alia Bhatt turns into a killing machine after her mentor Bobby Deol initiates her as soon as she turns an adult on her 18th birthday.
Alpha teaser: Shiv Rawail’s spy thriller Alpha has finally dropped its first teaser. The next instalment of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious YRF Spy Universe, Alpha stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in lead roles, as they’re all set to headline the universe’s first female-fronted tentpole. They’re joined by Bobby Deol, who plays Baba, the mentor of Alia’s character Sita.
What’s in the Alpha teaser?
The Alpha teaser takes a time leap from the post-credit scene of Ayan Mukerji’s spy thriller War 2 last year. In that scene, Bobby’s character is seen tattooing a young Sita’s arm with the logo of Alpha. The teaser begins with Sita and Baba sharing a toast on her 18th birthday — only for Baba to hand her a small box, gifting her her first-ever spy mission on the special occasion, as soon as she becomes an adult.
Sita looks slightly disappointed initially, upon learning that the fancy dinner her mentor organized for her wasn’t in celebration of her 18th birthday, but in celebration of her being initiated as a spy. We then see Sita take on an army of men, dismantling them one by one, and even visibly enjoying the process. She’s not just a spy, but a killing machine. “Happy Birthday,” a smiling Baba tells Sita, as she smiles back before casually shooting a man in the head.
More about Alpha
Alpha has faced multiple delays recently. It was initially supposed to release in April, but the production house Yash Raj Films announced they’re moving the release date ahead in respect for Salman Khan, whose military action drama Battle of Galwan was slated to release around the same time. Now titled Maatrubhumi, the Apoorva Lakhia directorial also got pushed and still awaits a release date.
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Anil Kapoor will also reprise his role from War 2 in Alpha. It’s a new entry into the YRF Spy Universe after successful tentpoles like Pathaan, War, and the Tiger franchise. Shiv Rawail of The Railway Men-fame has directed the film. Alpha is now slated to release in cinemas on July 3.
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