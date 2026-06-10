Alpha teaser: Bobby Deol gifts Alia Bhatt her first mission on 18th birthday. Watch

Alpha teaser: Shiv Rawail’s spy thriller Alpha has finally dropped its first teaser. The next instalment of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious YRF Spy Universe, Alpha stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in lead roles, as they’re all set to headline the universe’s first female-fronted tentpole. They’re joined by Bobby Deol, who plays Baba, the mentor of Alia’s character Sita.

What’s in the Alpha teaser?

The Alpha teaser takes a time leap from the post-credit scene of Ayan Mukerji’s spy thriller War 2 last year. In that scene, Bobby’s character is seen tattooing a young Sita’s arm with the logo of Alpha. The teaser begins with Sita and Baba sharing a toast on her 18th birthday — only for Baba to hand her a small box, gifting her her first-ever spy mission on the special occasion, as soon as she becomes an adult.