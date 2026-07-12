Alpha box office collection day 9: Alia Bhatt film crosses Rs 50 crore mark in India

Alia Bhatt‘s spy thriller Alpha, the first female-led film in YRF’s spy universe, has finally crossed the Rs 50 crore net mark in India. However, the film has witnessed a major dip in its daily collections. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Alpha collected just Rs 1 crore on its second Saturday, taking its total India net collection to Rs 51.35 crore. The worldwide gross collection stands at 85.51 crore.

On Day 9, the film recorded an overall theatre occupancy of 22.18%, with morning shows at 7.15%, afternoon shows at 21.92%, evening shows at 23.23% and night shows at 31.23%. In Delhi-NCR, Alpha registered 19.3% occupancy across 370 shows, while Mumbai recorded 21% occupancy across 200 shows.