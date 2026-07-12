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Alpha box office collection day 9: Alia Bhatt film crosses Rs 50 crore mark in India
Alia Bhatt's spy-thriller Alpha collected just Rs 1 crore on its second Saturday, taking its total India net collection to Rs 51.35 crore. The worldwide gross collection stands at 85.51 crore.
Alia Bhatt‘s spy thriller Alpha, the first female-led film in YRF’s spy universe, has finally crossed the Rs 50 crore net mark in India. However, the film has witnessed a major dip in its daily collections. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Alpha collected just Rs 1 crore on its second Saturday, taking its total India net collection to Rs 51.35 crore. The worldwide gross collection stands at 85.51 crore.
On Day 9, the film recorded an overall theatre occupancy of 22.18%, with morning shows at 7.15%, afternoon shows at 21.92%, evening shows at 23.23% and night shows at 31.23%. In Delhi-NCR, Alpha registered 19.3% occupancy across 370 shows, while Mumbai recorded 21% occupancy across 200 shows.
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Alpha has been performing better than Alia Bhatt’s previous release, Jigra. Directed by Vasan Bala, the action thriller earned around Rs 56.93 crore at the box office against a budget of more than Rs 80 crore. Alpha is also facing stiff competition from other releases, including Akshay Kumar’s Welcome to the Jungle and Ajay Devgn’s Dhamaal 4.
While Alpha has managed to outperform Jigra at the box office despite stiff competition, the film failed to impress critics. An excerpt from SCREEN’s review of Alpha, read, “Alpha, the much-awaited female-led edition of the YRF spy universe is finally here, and all I can say is that it isn’t worth the wait. What prevents Alpha from being a slick, smart spy thriller — which is clearly the intention — is that old YRF weakness: the writing is borrowed and stale, reminding us of numerous films we have seen before.”
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Alpha is the seventh film in the YRF Spy Universe, after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3 and War 2. Helmed by Shiv Rawail, the action spy-thriller also features Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor in key roles.
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