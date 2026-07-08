Alpha Box Office Collection Day 5 Live Update: Alia Bhatt film earns over Rs 70 crore worldwide

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 5 Live Update: Alia Bhatt film earns over Rs 70 crore.

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 5 Live Update: After failing the Monday test, Alpha, the latest film in the YRF Spy Universe, earned Rs 4.25 crore net in India on Tuesday, its fifth day in theatres, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. The Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-starrer ran across 7,173 shows during the day.

With Tuesday’s collections, the film’s total India net box office collection has reached approximately Rs 42.10 crore, while its India gross stands at around Rs 50.23 crore. The film’s worldwide total has climbed to nearly Rs 70.03 crore.

Story continues below this ad Also Read – Alia Bhatt’s Alpha goes rogue to pander to a post-Dhurandhar landscape

After a strong opening weekend, Alpha witnessed a sharp drop in collections at the start of the week. The spy thriller opened with around Rs 9 crore on Friday and saw steady growth over the weekend, collecting Rs 11.50 crore on Saturday and Rs 13.25 crore on Sunday to wrap up its opening weekend with nearly Rs 34 crore net in India. It then earned Rs 3.85 crore on Monday, followed by an estimated Rs 4.25 crore on Tuesday. The film’s performance on Wednesday will be closely watched to see whether it can hold steady through the weekdays and build momentum ahead of its second weekend. Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha stars Alia Bhatt as Sita, a covert operative who uncovers the truth about her past and embarks on a dangerous mission. The film also features Sharvari, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. It is the seventh instalment in the Yash Raj Films Spy Universe and the first film in the franchise to be led by female protagonists. Live Updates Jul 8, 2026 09:00 AM IST Alpha Box Office Collection Day 5 Live Update: Occupancy details of Alia's film According to Sacnilk, Alpha recorded an overall occupancy of 19.06% on Day 5. The film began the day with 9.00% occupancy in the morning shows, which increased to 17.08% in the afternoon. Occupancy further improved to 20.77% during the evening before peaking at 29.38% in the night shows. Jul 8, 2026 08:40 AM IST Alpha Box Office Collection Day 5 Live Update: Some positive growth for the film Alpha recorded a Day 5 India net collection of Rs 4.25 crore, registering a 10.4% increase over Day 4's Rs 3.85 crore. Jul 8, 2026 08:21 AM IST Alpha Box Office Collection Day 5 Live Update: Alia Bhatt's film overseas box office update According to Sacnilk, Alpha earned an estimated Rs 1.50 crore overseas on Day 5, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 19.80 crore. With its latest domestic and international earnings, the film's worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 70.03 crore. Jul 8, 2026 08:13 AM IST Alpha Box Office Collection Day 5 Live Update: Alia Bhatt-starrer makes Rs 4.25 cr on Tuesday According to Sacnilk, Alpha collected an estimated Rs 4.25 crore net in India on Day 5 across 7,173 shows. With this, the film's cumulative India net collection has reached Rs 42.10 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 50.23 crore.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd