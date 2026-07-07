Alpha Box Office Collection Day 4 Live Update: Alia Bhatt fails Monday test, witnesses 70 percent drop

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 4 Live Update: Alia Bhatt film Alpha earns over Rs 63 crore.

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 4 Live Update: After earning Rs 57.60 crore worldwide in its opening weekend, Alpha, the latest film in the YRF Spy Universe, collected an estimated Rs 3.85 crore net in India on Monday, its fourth day in theatres, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

The Alia Bhatt and Sharvari starrer ran across 6,997 shows during the day. With Monday’s earnings, the film’s total India net collection stands at Rs 37.85 crore, while the India gross has reached Rs 45.34 crore. Worldwide, the film has earned Rs 63.64 crore.

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The Monday number marks a sharp decline from the film’s weekend run. Alpha had opened on Friday, July 3, with a collection of around Rs 9 crore, before growing about 25 per cent on Saturday to an estimated Rs 11.50 crore. The film closed its opening weekend at approximately Rs 34 crore net in India, in line with trade projections of a Rs 30 crore plus weekend. Monday’s collection represents a drop of over 70.9 per cent from Sunday. Alpha follows Sita, played by Alia Bhatt, a young woman raised in isolation and trained into a lethal covert operative by Lt Col Fateh Singh, played by Bobby Deol, the man she has grown up believing is her father. When she uncovers a devastating secret about her stolen childhood, she goes rogue, and her trail leads her to RAW chief Vikrant Kaul, played by Anil Kapoor, and to Durga, played by Sharvari, a tactical operative raised far away in Spain. Directed by Shiv Rawail, who earlier made The Railway Men, Alpha is the seventh film in the Yash Raj Films Spy Universe and the first in the franchise to be led by women. The film released alongside the ongoing run of Welcome To The Jungle, drawing a share of screens away from the Akshay Kumar starrer. The movie’s weekday trend, beginning with Tuesday’s numbers, will determine the shape of its first-week total. Live Updates Jul 7, 2026 08:58 AM IST Alpha Box Office Collection Day 4 Live Update: Rs 63 crore for Alia Bhatt-starrer worldwide Alia Bhatt-starrer Alpha's collections saw a sharp decline on its 4th day as the film could only earn Rs 3.85 crore in India. This takes the film's global collection to Rs 63.64 crore. The film's net domestic collection currently stands at Rs 37.85 crore. Jul 7, 2026 08:32 AM IST Alpha Box Office Collection Day 4 Live Update: Alia Bhatt-starrer earns Rs 3.85 cr Alia Bhatt-starrer Alpha has been battling against middling reviews all weekend and it seems like the film has experienced a major setback on the first Monday. On its 4th day in the theatres, Alpha saw a 70 percent drop in collections and earned only Rs 3.85 crore at the domestic box office.

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