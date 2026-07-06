Alpha Box Office Collection Day 3 Update: Alia Bhatt’s film crosses Rs 50 cr mark worldwide

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 3 Update: Alia Bhatt film earns over Rs 58 crore worldwide.

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 3 Update: Despite mixed reviews, Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s action-entertainer Alpha has been performing better than expected at the box office. On its third day, the film collected Rs 13.25 crore net in India across 7,439 shows, taking the net India collection to Rs 34 crore, and gross India collection to Rs 40.80 crore. The worldwide gross collection of the YRF spy film stands at Rs 58.80 crore.

On Sunday, Alpha recorded an overall theatre occupancy of 33.10%. Chennai registered the highest occupancy at 50.3% across 70 shows. In Mumbai, Alia Bhatt’s film recorded 27.3% occupancy across 545 shows, while the Delhi-NCR region registered 33.0% occupancy across 739 shows.

Story continues below this ad Also Read – Alpha movie review: A spy film so dull, Alia Bhatt-Sharvari-Hrithik Roshan can’t rescue it Despite the encouraging occupancy figures, Alpha has been facing intense criticism on social media in recent days. On Saturday, Karan Johar came to the film’s defence in a post on his Instagram Stories. It read, “When footfalls are a challenge, ALPHA takes a solid start! It emphasises many things… the audience is way above online negativity and they are the true warriors… the stardom and theatrical pull and unquestionable talent of Alia Bhatt and the impact of a big-screen spectacle is undebatable. YRF has continued to build franchises and create theatrical tentpole experiences that deserve our applause, not toxicity! So please relax and celebrate that cinemas are breathing! Go watch ALPHA and stop doom-scrolling.” Alpha is directed by Shiv Rawail. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Sharvari in important roles. Hrithik Roshan makes a special appearance in Alpha. Live Updates Jul 6, 2026 08:16 AM IST Alpha Box Office Collection Day 3 Update: Alia Bhatt's film earns Rs 13.25 Cr India Net on Sunday According to trade tracking website Sacnilk, Alpha collected an estimated Rs 13.25 crore net on Day 3 across 7,439 shows in India. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 34.00 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 40.80 crore so far, indicating a steady run at the domestic box office.

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