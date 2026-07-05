Alpha Box Office Collection Day 2 Live Update: Alia Bhatt film earns over Rs 37 crore worldwide

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 2 Live Update: Alia Bhatt film eyes Rs 50 crore mark.

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 2 Live Update: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s Alpha opened to a better-than-expected start at the box office, outperforming trade estimates that had pegged its opening-day collection at around Rs 6–7 crore. On its second day, the film earned Rs 11.25 crore in India, while its worldwide gross has crossed Rs 37 crore.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha also features Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. While the action thriller has generated decent box office numbers, it has received mixed reviews from critics and audiences, with many praising the performances and action sequences but criticising the screenplay and storytelling.

Story continues below this ad Also Read – Alpha movie review: A spy film so dull, Alia Bhatt-Sharvari-Hrithik Roshan can’t rescue it Alpha marks Alia Bhatt’s third consecutive action outing after Heart of Stone and Jigra. Some viewers have pointed out that the genre is beginning to feel repetitive for the actor. Her last major commercial success was Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023), which grossed around Rs 357 crore worldwide and went on to win the National Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. For Sharvari, Alpha marks another significant milestone in her growing career. It is only her sixth feature film and is shaping up to be her second box office success. She was last seen in Main Vaapas Aaunga, which received critical acclaim and continues to perform well in theatres, having collected over Rs 80 crore so far. With the crucial Sunday collections still to come, all eyes are now on whether Alpha can sustain its momentum, attract stronger footfalls over the weekend and post a healthy opening weekend total. Live Updates Jul 5, 2026 08:20 AM IST Alpha Box Office Collection Day 2 Live Update: Alia Bhatt film grosses Rs 24.60 cr in 2 days After collecting Rs 11.25 crore net on Saturday, Alpha's total India net collection has reached Rs 20.50 crore, while its gross domestic collection stands at Rs 24.60 crore. Jul 5, 2026 07:58 AM IST Alpha Box Office Collection Day 2 Live Update: Alia Bhatt film earns Rs 11.25 cr on Saturday On Saturday, Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's spy actioner Alpha collected Rs 11.25 crore across 6,882 shows in India. This represents a 21.6% growth from Friday's net collection of Rs 9.25 crore.

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