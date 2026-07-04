Alpha Box Office Collection Day 1 Live Update: Alia Bhatt’s opens with Rs 15 cr worldwide, weakest YRF Spyverse film yet

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 1 Live Update: Alia Bhatt film has a decent start at the box office.

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 1 Live Update: Alia Bhatt’s Alpha, the latest instalment in YRF’s Spy Universe, opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences on Friday. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 9 crore net on its opening day across 7,534 shows. Overseas, the film earned Rs 5 crore, thus pushing its worldwide total to Rs 15.80 crore.

On Day 1, the movie saw an overall theatre occupancy of 20.40% – with morning shows at 9.92%, afternoon shows at 17.85%, evening shows at 19.69%, and night shows at 34.15%.

Story continues below this ad Also Read – Alpha movie review: A spy film so dull, Alia Bhatt-Sharvari-Hrithik Roshan can’t rescue it Alpha has minted more than Alia Bhatt’s previous release Jigra. Directed by Vasan Bala, the action-thriller collected Rs 4.55 crore net in India on its first day of release. The film considered a massive commercial failure, only managed to earn around Rs 56.93 crore at the box office, against a budget of more than Rs 80 crore. Alpha is also facing stiff competition from other theatrical releases like Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle and Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapis Aaunga. Alpha is currently the weakest opener in the YRF Spyverse. Before this, films like Pathaan, War 2, War and the Tiger films have all had massive openings, and released on holiday weekends. Alpha is the seventh film in the YRF Spy Universe and the first female-led instalment in the franchise. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the spy-thriller also features Sharvari, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in important roles. Live Updates Jul 4, 2026 08:54 AM IST Alpha Movie Live Update: 'Dialogue delivery sounds overly dramatic' in Alia's film X user @BURN4DESIRE1 took to X to shared, "#alpha In my opinion, Alia Bhatt's acting feels surprisingly weak here. The dialogue delivery sounds overly dramatic and reminded me of the old-school Bollywood style where emotional lines were exaggerated instead of feeling natural. Rather than making the scene impactful, it took me out of the moment. The expressions, the screen presence, and the intensity just didn't work for me. This doesn't look like the level of performance I'd expect from a film that's part of such a big franchise. If the rest of the movie follows the same pattern, I don't see it living up to the hype and it could struggle at the box office. The Spy Universe was once exciting because of its larger-than-life action, strong characters, and memorable moments. But if the writing and performances continue to feel this underwhelming, the franchise risks losing what made audiences love it in the first place. This is just my opinion based on what I've seen, but the makers seriously need to rethink the direction of the Spy Universe." Jul 4, 2026 08:31 AM IST Alpha Box Office Collection Day 1 Update: Film grosses Rs 15.80 crore globally Alpha has posted a mediocre start at the overseas box office, grossing Rs 5 crore from international markets on Day 1. With this, the film's worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 15.80 crore, combining its India and overseas earnings for an encouraging global opening. Jul 4, 2026 08:24 AM IST Alpha Box Office Collection Day 1 Update: Alia Bhatt-starrer opens with Rs 9 cr net in India According to trade tracking website Sacnilk, Alpha has opened its theatrical run with a net collection of Rs 9.00 crore on Day 1 across 7,534 shows in India. The film has also recorded an India gross collection of Rs 10.80 crore. These are early estimates, with the final Day 1 figures expected to be updated once complete box office data is reported.

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