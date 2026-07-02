Alpha box office collection day 1 early report: Alia Bhatt film to open between Rs 5-8 cr

Alpha box office collection day 1 early report: Alpha created significant buzz when it was announced in 2024 as the first female-led spy thriller in the Yash Raj Films Spy Universe. Exactly two years later, as the film gears up for its theatrical release, that initial excitement has yet to translate into strong ticket sales, with its India net advance standing at a modest Rs 1.58 crore (over Rs 2 crore gross, including blocked seats). According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the Alia Bhatt-led film has sold 11,255 tickets worth Rs 44.89 lakh across 2,987 shows.

Advance bookings opened just two days before the film’s release. Sacnilk’s data indicates a modest response so far, particularly across multiplex chains in urban centres.