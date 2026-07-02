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Alpha box office collection day 1 early report: Alia Bhatt film to open between Rs 5-8 cr
Alpha box office collection day 1 early report: Including blocked seats, the film's opening-day advance bookings have crossed the Rs 2 crore gross mark.
Alpha box office collection day 1 early report: Alpha created significant buzz when it was announced in 2024 as the first female-led spy thriller in the Yash Raj Films Spy Universe. Exactly two years later, as the film gears up for its theatrical release, that initial excitement has yet to translate into strong ticket sales, with its India net advance standing at a modest Rs 1.58 crore (over Rs 2 crore gross, including blocked seats). According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the Alia Bhatt-led film has sold 11,255 tickets worth Rs 44.89 lakh across 2,987 shows.
Advance bookings opened just two days before the film’s release. Sacnilk’s data indicates a modest response so far, particularly across multiplex chains in urban centres.
Trade analysts are predicting an opening in the Rs 5–7 crore range, with many believing the film’s box office performance will largely depend on positive word of mouth after release.
The film is also showing subdued trends on BookMyShow, with around 1,790 tickets booked in the last hour. Directed by Shiv Rawail in his feature directorial debut, Alpha is reportedly mounted on a budget of around Rs 100 crore, while Alia Bhatt reportedly charged Rs 17 crore for the project.
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The spy thriller recently received a UA 16+ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification with no major cuts. The board reportedly asked the makers to tone down certain violent sequences but did not order any significant modifications.
Alpha arrives at a time when Akshay Kumar’s Welcome to the Jungle continues to perform strongly at the box office despite receiving mixed-to-negative reviews, having crossed the Rs 120 crore mark. It will also face competition from Huma Qureshi’s Baby Do Die Do, which, much like Alpha, has struggled to generate momentum in advance bookings and online buzz ahead of its release.
The film also marks Alia Bhatt’s third action outing after Heart of Stone and Jigra. While Jigra was praised by critics, it struggled to attract audiences in theatres. It remains to be seen whether Alpha can reverse that trend and emerge as a box office success for Yash Raj Films.
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