Alpha Movie Review and Release LIVE Updates: All eyes on Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s spy thriller

Alpha Movie Review and Release Live Updates: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-starrer is the first female-led spy thriller in the YRF Spy Universe.

Alpha Movie Review and Release Live Updates: Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead roles, is finally set to hit theatres on July 3. One of the most anticipated films in the YRF Spy Universe, the upcoming release is the franchise’s first female-led spy thriller.

Directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra, Alpha also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles, while Hrithik Roshan will make a cameo appearance.

Story continues below this ad Sharing his thoughts on Alpha, Anil Kapoor said the film breaks away from traditional notions of heroes and heroines. The veteran actor said in a statement, “For the longest time, we’ve looked at cinema through labels – male lead, female lead, hero, heroine. But audiences have evolved, and so has storytelling. What excites me about Alpha is that it challenges those old definitions. Being an Alpha has never been about gender. It’s about presence, conviction, courage, and the ability to drive a story forward. That’s what audiences connect with today – main character energy, not categories.” Also Read | Ranveer Singh shares a message as Dhurandhar releases in Japan, eyes RRR’s Rs 139 cr record As per data shared by trade tracker Sacnilk, Alpha has so far grossed Rs 44.89 lakh from advance bookings across India. The film sold 11,255 tickets across 2,987 shows, reflecting early audience interest in the spy thriller led by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. Live Updates Jul 2, 2026 03:40 PM IST Alpha Movie Review and Release LIVE Updates: Fan hopes Alia Bhatt's film is a 'big-screen popcorn entertainer' User @HimeshMankad shared his excitement for Alpha's release on X. The post read, "There’s always a first, and #alpha is exactly that. A female-led action spectacle starring two of the finest actors at present - #aliabhatt and #sharvari, directed by #shivrawail, and backed by #adityachopra’s conviction to attempt something never seen before at this scale in India. No conventional romance. No male lead. Just a high-stake female led-spy action film. Here’s hoping audiences judge #alpha for what it is — a big-screen popcorn entertainer. The advances have now opened, go & book your tickets now - A big win here could pave path for something more in the #yrfspyuniverse. Wishing #aliabhatt, #sharvari, #bobbydeol, #anilkapoor, #shivrawail and entire team of #yrf all the very best for the grand release of #alpha on July 3. may this one win the box office. PS: Can't wait to see the return of #hrithikroshan as #kabir on the big screen." Jul 2, 2026 03:32 PM IST Alpha Movie Review and Release LIVE Updates: Alia and Sharvari urge fans to watch film only in theatres On the eve of Alpha's theatrical release, Yash Raj Films shared a video of Alia Bhatt and Sharvari urging audiences to avoid spoilers and piracy and encouraging them to watch Alpha only in theatres.

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