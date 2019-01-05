Alok Nath granted anticipatory bail in rape case

Veteran actor Alok Nath was granted anticipatory bail by Dindoshi Sessions Court on Saturday in a rape case filed by screenwriter Vinta Nanda. Last month, Nath had filed an anticipatory bail plea before the court, a month after the Oshiwara police had booked him for rape.

As the #metoo movement gained momentum in India, Nanda, in a Facebook post dated October 8, 2018, had detailed her ordeal of being allegedly raped by Alok Nath during the 1990s TV show Tara, which she was producing and writing at the time.

Nanda wrote that she was allegedly sexually assaulted more than once by Nath after he was removed from the TV show for misbehaving with its lead actress, Navneet Nishan.

Following Nanda’s allegations, actresses Sandhya Mridul and Deepika Amin backed her and shared their own experiences of being allegedly harassed by Alok Nath.

Following this, Nath’s wife submitted a complaint before a magistrate’s court, seeking that an FIR be registered against Nanda for allegedly defaming her husband. Nanda then filed a police complaint against Nath mentioning her allegations in detail.

In the last week of October, a sessions judge had rejected Nath’s plea urging the court to restrain Nanda from giving interviews about her rape allegations. Meanwhile, the Cine and TV Artistes’ Association had served Nath a showcause notice and decided to expel him from the ranks after he allegedly failed to appear before the Internal Complaints Committee that was investigating Nanda’s allegations.

About a month after Nanda’s complaint to the police, Nath was booked for rape. A case under IPC sections 376 (rape) and 377 (unnatural offences) was registered against Nath, said police.