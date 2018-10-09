TV writer on sexual harassment allegations against Alok Nath: Now I am feeling fearless, he is feeling scared

CINTAA has issued a notice to Alok Nath on the TV writer’s sexual harassment allegations

After accusing television and film actor Alok Nath of rape, a veteran TV screenwriter and producer opened up further on the issue in a press conference held on Tuesday. While the woman said she doesn’t want to repeat what she had written in her social media post, she also added that she is not afraid and ashamed.

Alok Nath has refuted the writer’s claims and told ABP News, “Neither I am denying this nor do I would agree with it. It (rape) must have happened, but someone else would have done it. Well, I do not want to talk much about it as for the matter if it has come out, it will be stretched.”

On the actor’s statements, the survivor said that, “He (Alok Nath) did not deny it even in 2003,04 and 05 when I had written about it. Now I am feeling fearless, he is feeling scared.”

When asked about the next course of action, the writer-producer said that things will take a logical route but she does not know what that is yet. “I am meeting consultants and advisers today evening, so by tomorrow I will have the next course of action ready.”

While speaking with the media, the writer also said that people should speak out when they have been wronged as “Silence is more dangerous than the act itself. Please speak and go to the roof and shout from there,” she urged.

The survivor has said that while she hasn’t filed a police complaint yet, she believes in “poetic justice.”

Meanwhile, CINTAA General Secretary Sushant Singh has said a show-cause notice will be sent to Alok Nath.

