Alok Nath on sexual assault allegations: ‘It (rape) must have happened, but someone else would have done it’

Actor Alok Nath reacts to sexual assault accusations.

Actor Alok Nath has denied allegations of sexual assault leveled against him by a veteran TV writer-producer. Speaking to news channel ABP News, Nath said, “Neither I am denying this nor do I would agree with it. It (rape) must have happened, but someone else would have done it. Well, I do not want to talk much about it as for the matter if it has come out, it will be stretched.”

In the Facebook post, the woman has alleged that she was accosted by “this man who was driving his own car and he asked me to sit in it and said he would drop me home.” She wrote in the post that the incident took place 20 years ago after a party at Nath’s house. The writer-producer alleged she was ‘violated endlessly’.

Accepting his friendship with the TV writer-producer, Nath said, “At one time she used to be such a good friend… today she said such a big thing. In a way, it was me who made her what she is. It is useless to react on the allegations as in today’s world whatever a woman says, only that will be considered. In such a situation, it would be wrong to say anything.”

Though the TV writer-producer refrained from taking his name in her social media post and addressed him only as “sanskaari’ (cultured) person in the film and television industry”, she later confirmed to IANS that she referred to Alok Nath.

Also read | Alok Nath accused of sexual assault; CINTAA to send him show-cause notice

Supporting the writer-producer, CINTAA general secretary Sushant Singh said a show-cause notice will be sent to Nath. He has also urged Nanda to file a complaint against “this vile creature”.

About the alleged incident, the TV writer-producer said, “I can remember more liquor being poured into my mouth and I remember being violated endlessly. When I woke up the next afternoon, I was in pain. I hadn’t just been raped, I was taken to my own house and had been brutalised. I couldn’t get up for my bed. I told some of my friends but everybody advised me to forget about it and move on.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd