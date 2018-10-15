Alok Nath replies to IFTDA’s notice; says he is not answerable to any organisation

Writer-producer Vinta Nanda has accused Alok Nath of sexually assaulting her

Film and television actor Alok Nath on Monday responded to the show-cause notice sent to him by the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association. The notice was sent to Alok post sexual assault charges against him by veteran writer-producer Vinta Nanda.

In his response, the actor has said that he is not liable or answerable to any organisation since no formal police complaint has been filed by the accused.

The response sent to IFTDA by Alok Nath’s lawyer reads, “My client states that however, in the present case, there is no complaint at all made with any of the police authorities nor filed with any of the legal authorities save and except making interviews and some complaints on social media.”

“Please note that since till date, there is no such initial complaint made by any of person including the said Smt Vinta Nanda, the question of my client being liable to show any case before your association does not arise,” the notice further added.

Vinta Nanda had first alleged in a Facebook post that she was sexually violated by an actor known for his “sanskaari” image. “I have waited for this moment to come for 19 years,” she wrote in a Facebook post, referring to the “predator in question” as “the actor par excellence who is known as the most ‘sanskaari’ (cultured) person in the film and television industry.”

However, Vinta later confirmed that the man in question was Alok Nath. “It is Alok Nath. I thought saying ‘sanskaari’ would do the needful,” Vinta told IANS.

Post Vinta’s accusations, multiple women have come forward with their accounts of how the actor misbehaved with them, including TV and film actor Sandhya Mridul, who has said that she supports Vinta.

