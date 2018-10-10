Alok Nath planning to file defamation suits against Vinta Nanda and Sandhya Mridul, says his lawyer

Vinta Nanda, in a Facebook post, alleged Alok Nath sexually assaulted her 19 years ago and also harassed her for a long time. (Photo credit: Express Archive Photo)

Film and TV actor Alok Nath has been accused of sexual assault and harassment by multiple women in the wake of the #MeToo movement in India. His lawyer Ashok Sarogi on Wednesday termed the allegations as a ‘planned conspiracy’, and also threatened to file defamation suits against the women on behalf of his client.

His lawyer Ashok Sarogi in a press conference on Wednesday said, “All the complaints are false and there is no merit in it. A person waits for 19 years and then comes out with the case and after that to support her case, other persons join her. This by itself indicates that something is being done purposely, only to malign his image and nothing beyond that.”

Sarogi went on to say that allegations which followed Vinta Nanda’s allegation were made in support of her, and hence pointed to a “conspiracy.”

“It has to be in the nature of conspiracy. It is a well-planned thing that one person has come forward after 19 years and others are trying to come out for the purpose of supporting (her) instead of making any independent complaint.

“We take all these allegations as defamatory statements made against him without any reason. We are planning to file a defamation suit. We will issue a notice to all of them and then file defamatory suits, restraining them from making any such statement.”

“If required, we may file a suit for recovery of amount for the damage which has been caused to his reputation,” Sarogi said.

Two days ago, Vinta Nanda, in a Facebook post, alleged Alok Nath sexually assaulted her 19 years ago and also harassed her for a long time.

Earlier today, Sandhya Mridul wrote on Twitter that while working on a telefilm in the 1990s, Nath misbehaved with her and harassed her for days.

Another allegation that has surfaced against Alok Nath is from an unnamed crew member from 1998 film Hum Saath Saath Hain. In an interview to a leading daily, the crew member said Nath “stripped in front of her.”

