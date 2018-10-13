Alok Nath’s wife submits complaint to register defamation case against Vinta Nanda

Alok Nath has been accused of harassment by multiple women

Actor Alok Nath is in the process of filing a criminal defamation case against writer-producer Vinta Nanda who had earlier this week accused him of rape. The actor, through his lawyer Ashok Sarogi, submitted a complaint before the additional chief metropolitan court at Andheri. A written complaint was also submitted to the Amboli police station regarding the same.

In the complaint submitted before the court, Alok Nath’s wife, who is the complainant, has sought a case to be registered against Nanda under sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code that deal with defamation. The complaint submitted to the court says, “..it is matter of record that recently, at USA, a campaigning had been started in the name of “#Me Too” and accordingly, some of the artists in the film industry along with others have joined the said campaigning by way of alleging that during the shoots or during the career in the film industry, they have been sexually assaulted.”

It further mentions, “The Complainant states that accordingly, the Accused had posted a news on the social media without naming the husband of the Complainant however, she has accused him of having committed a rape with her about 19 years back… The Complainant states that the said matter had been widely published by all the Newspapers along with TV channels and during the said process, the Accused has also started abusing the Complainant by making unwanted allegations against the Complainant.”

Asking for a defamation case to be registered, the complaint says, “The Complainant states that because of the said defamatory statement published on behalf of the Accused by way of interviews given to various such social medias, the position of the Complainant and her husband is such that they were terrorised as even if they move out, the people are looking at them with a different attitude. In view of the aforesaid facts, it becomes crystal clear that the Accused has committed an offence under the provisions of Section 499, 500 of IPC.”

As part of the #Metoo campaign, Nanda had written in a Facebook post last week that Alok Nath had “brutalised” her 19 years ago. Apart from Nanda, other actresses have also alleged they were sexually harassed by Alok Nath. Following that, the Cine And TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) have sent a notice to Nath, demanding to know why he should not be debarred after the harassment allegations.

