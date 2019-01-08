Alok Nath breaks silence, says this battle will reach its logical conclusion

Actor Alok Nath who was granted anticipatory bail in a rape case broke his silence in a recent interview. The actor expressed gratitude to his wife Ashu for standing by his side and also said that his next legal action will depend on the court order.

He told IANS, “The honourable court and my lawyers have advised me to keep completely silent for now. In fact, I’ve been quiet throughout. Maybe, some words escaped my mouth in my state of angst. But otherwise, I’ve been lying absolutely low for the last three months.”

The actor further added, “It is not right for me to make any comment at the moment. But yes, we (Alok and his team of lawyers) got anticipatory bail, and we’re very grateful for that. Now, when I am in a position to speak I will have a heart-to-heart with you.”

Nath was accused of rape by a TV and Bollywood screenwriter who shared her ordeal of being sexually violated on Facebook. Later, she submitted a written complaint at the Oshiwara police station detailing her allegations and asking for an FIR to be registered against the actor. An FIR was then registered under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In the interview, Alok Nath also thanked his wife Ashu as he said, “She has been a pillar of strength for me. I am grateful to God that in my journey she has been my co-traveller throughout. She has been with me always. And my truth is her truth, and that’s God’s truth. So I am grateful to God for that.”

Speaking about his next legal move, he added, “I cannot preempt anything right now. But one thing I can tell you. This battle will reach its logical conclusion, and the truth, whatever it is, will be revealed.”