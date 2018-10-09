‘Tara’ writer accuses Alok Nath of rape, he says not denying or agreeing

The Cine and TV Artists Association Tuesday said that it would send Alok Nath a show-cause notice.

Writer Vinta Nanda Tuesday accused actor Alok Nath of sexually assaulting her on multiple occasions 19 years ago when they worked together on the sets of the 1993 TV show Tara. Nanda detailed the account on Facebook Monday in which she referred to her attacker as “the most sanskaari (cultured) person,” before naming Nath the next day.

Speaking to ABP News, Nath said: “Neither I am denying this nor do I would agree with it. It (rape) must have happened, but someone else would have done it. Well, I do not want to talk much about it as for the matter if it has come out, it will be stretched.”

Following Nanda’s allegations, the Cine and TV Artists Association Tuesday said that it would send Alok Nath a show-cause notice. CINTAA general secretary Sushant Singh said on Twitter: “Dear @vintananda I am so so sorry. As @CintaaOfficial a show-cause notice will be sent to @aloknath first thing in the morning, why he shouldn’t be expelled. Unfortunately, we’ve to follow the due process. I urge you to file a complaint against this vile creature, we extend you full support.”

Nanda alleged that Nath sexually assaulted her on more than one occasion after he was fired from the 1993 show for misbehaving with its lead actor, Navneet Nishan. Recounting her ordeal, Nanda said Nath’s wife was her best friend and that Nath, who played Deepak Seth in the soap opera, harassed Nishan and that “he would mess with her on the sets and everyone would be silent” as he was a big television star in the 90s.

Nishan also came out to support Nanda and said that she ended years of harassment by Nath on the sets by slapping him. According to Nanda, she was encouraged by the #MeToo movement and decided to share her story as it was “a now or never” moment for her. She has not decided on her future course of action and is meeting advisers regarding that.

In a Facebook post, Nanda spoke of being “brutalised” at her own home after the actor dropped her home following a party at his house. Nanda said that her drinks were “mixed” at the party and that her friends asked her to keep quiet after the incident. She also said she suffered from depression and had a brush with alcoholism following the harassment.

Detailing the second alleged sexual assault, Nanda said: “Here’s the most difficult part, the main reason why I have taken so long to come out with the truth. While I was working on this new series, he asked me to come to his house again and I went to allow him to violate me.” According to Nanda, she needed the job and the money. After the second attack, she quit. “I was completely shattered by then,” she said.

— With inputs from PTI

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App