Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat trailer: Anurag Kashyap’s romantic drama looks like old wine in new bottle

Anurag Kashyap is back with love, almost. The trailer of his latest feature Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat, billed as the filmmaker’s “ode to modern love,” dropped on Thursday. The romantic musical drama is led by actors Alaya F and debutant Karan Mehta.

The almost two-minute-long trailer hints at a love story brewing between the lead characters, Sameer (Mehta) and Ayesha (Alaya F). But like every love story, this one too has villains. Ayesha’s family is not happy with her relationship with Sameer and both of them elope. The film suggests that only love can lead to a true revolution.

Kashyap’s latest directorial is a look at “modern-day young relationships and their exploration in a world plagued with prejudices, predatory behaviour and the unwillingness from older generations in their acceptance.” The film had its premiere at the Marrakech Film Festival.

Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat marks the first film Kashyap has solely written a film since his 2014 thriller Ugly. Earlier in a statement, the filmmaker had said that the story idea for the film was “brewing” in his mind for a long time.

“I have always liked to explore relationships in the context of big cities, big towns, small towns, and middle-class relationships. I was in conversation with my daughter and by the end of our discussion it hit me that it was important to explore the struggles, challenges that the GenZ generation undergoes. With that in mind, I set out to write the stories, fun, musical love stories with the help of Shellee and Amit Trivedi. We also improvised as we went along with the gen Z actors Karan and Alaya. It’s after a long time I have gone back to pen and paper and wrote a script. Actually after Ugly, something that originated entirely from me,” he had said.

Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat also marks Kashyap’s reunion with music composer Amit Trivedi, who has given chartbuster albums with him in films like Dev D and Manmarziyaan. The film has been cleared by the Censor Board with a U/A certificate and is all set to hit cinemas on February 3.

This will be Kashyap’s second theatrical release in six months after the Taapsee Pannu-led sci-fi thriller Dobaaraa. The film had opened to glowing reviews but bombed at the box office. Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat is presented by Zee Studios under the Good Bad Films production.