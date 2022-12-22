scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 22, 2022

Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat teaser: Anurag Kashyap promises an engaging romantic musical drama

Anurag Kashyap's Almost Love with DJ Mohabbat will release on February 3, 2023.

Almost Pyaar With DJ MohabbatAlmost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat stars Alaya F and Karan Mehta. (Photo: Zee Studios/YouTube)
The first teaser of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s musical romantic drama Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat was released on Thursday. It stars Alaya F and Karan Mehta in the lead roles. The film had its premiere at the Marrakech Film Festival.

The teaser opens with Alaya F studying in a school. As the video plays, she seems to be madly in love with the character played by debutant Karan Mehta. In the background, we hear the song that goes, “Mohabbat se hi toh kranti aayegi (love will bring a revolution).” The music of the film is composed by Amit Trivedi.

Talking about Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat, Anurag Kashyap had earlier told indianexpress.com, “My film is about young people finding themselves, finding love, looking for it, being hungry for it. Through that, I wanted to talk about our prejudices, predatory behaviour, homophobia, a total lack of unwillingness among the older generation to understand.”

Ranjan Singh, of Good Bad Films, said, in a statement, they are confident that the story about love backed with some exceptional music by Amit Trivedi will “resonate with the audience around the globe.”

Backed by Zee Studios and Kashyap’s Good Bad Films, Almost Love with DJ Mohabbat will release on February 3, 2023.

First published on: 22-12-2022 at 06:32:55 pm
