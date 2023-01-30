scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat song Mohabbat Se Kranti: Vicky Kaushal is a DJ whose remix will take you through the journey of an inter-faith couple

Vicky Kaushal is back with his quirky DJ avatar for Anurag Kashyap's next film Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat.

vicky kaushalVicky Kaushal will be once again seen playing the role of a DJ. (Photo: Zee Studio)

The latest song from Anurag Kashyap’s upcoming film Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat was released today. Titled Mohabbat Se Kranti, this song is a treat for those missing Vicky Kaushal’s quirky DJ character from Manmarziyan. The song also features Alaya F and Karan Mehta.

“Mohabbat Se Kranti” is composed by Amit Trivedi, and crooned by Raghav Chaitanya and Neha Tawde. The movie follows “two love stories in parallel universes that face challenges of social status, caste, religion and inequality”. The song takes you through the ups and downs of the couple. It also gives glimpses of Vicky in the film apart from the song.

Talking about the music for Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat, director Anurag Kashyap told The Scroll, “It was difficult to arrive at this soundtrack. It has taken more time than Dev.D and Bombay Velvet and Manmarziyaan. I told Amit, this isn’t your music or my music, this is about what the kids are listening to. The songs associated with DJ Mohabbat have to be in his language. The kids’ songs have to be in their language.”

 

Kashyap also spoke about the film and said, “The initial story was inspired by my own teenage years. I was trying to make the film with Alia Bhatt in 2012. You remember, she played a small role in my movie Ugly. Then she became a big star, while I wanted to work with unknown people. I kept waiting. My daughter [Aaliyah Kashyap] knew I wanted to make this film. She found Karan and I found Alaya.”

Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat will be released on February 3.

First published on: 30-01-2023 at 22:07 IST
Photos

Metro… In Dino team celebrated Saraswati Puj
Metro… In Dino team celebrates Saraswati Puja: Sara Ali Khan gives it a miss, but Kartik Aaryan attends
