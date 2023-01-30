Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat song Mohabbat Se Kranti: Vicky Kaushal is a DJ whose remix will take you through the journey of an inter-faith couple

The latest song from Anurag Kashyap’s upcoming film Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat was released today. Titled Mohabbat Se Kranti, this song is a treat for those missing Vicky Kaushal’s quirky DJ character from Manmarziyan. The song also features Alaya F and Karan Mehta.

“Mohabbat Se Kranti” is composed by Amit Trivedi, and crooned by Raghav Chaitanya and Neha Tawde. The movie follows “two love stories in parallel universes that face challenges of social status, caste, religion and inequality”. The song takes you through the ups and downs of the couple. It also gives glimpses of Vicky in the film apart from the song.

Talking about the music for Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat, director Anurag Kashyap told The Scroll, “It was difficult to arrive at this soundtrack. It has taken more time than Dev.D and Bombay Velvet and Manmarziyaan. I told Amit, this isn’t your music or my music, this is about what the kids are listening to. The songs associated with DJ Mohabbat have to be in his language. The kids’ songs have to be in their language.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Mehta (@itskaranmehta)

Kashyap also spoke about the film and said, “The initial story was inspired by my own teenage years. I was trying to make the film with Alia Bhatt in 2012. You remember, she played a small role in my movie Ugly. Then she became a big star, while I wanted to work with unknown people. I kept waiting. My daughter [Aaliyah Kashyap] knew I wanted to make this film. She found Karan and I found Alaya.”

Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat will be released on February 3.