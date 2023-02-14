scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat box office collection week 1: Anurag Kashyap’s film tanks with just Rs 25 lakh

Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat box office collection week 1: The romantic musical drama marked Anurag Kashyap's second pandemic era theatrical release, after last year's sci-fi thriller Dobaaraa, starring Taapsee Pannu.

Almost Pyaar With DJ MohabbatAlaya F and debutant Karan Mehta in Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat. (Photo: Screengrab)

The fate of Anurag Kashyap’s Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat is certainly sealed. The film, which released on limited screens and opened to mixed reviews on February 3, ended its seven-day lifetime collections at Rs 0.25 cr.

Billed as an “ode to modern love,” the romantic musical drama was led by actors Alaya F and debutant Karan Mehta. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat managed to collect Rs 25 lakh throughout its run at the box office. The film released alongside Hansal Mehta’s Faraaz.

Also Read |Anurag Kashyap says Netflix backed out of producing Maximum City, ‘policy changes’ post-Tandav caused Paatal Lok 2 to be stalled

The national cinema chains–PVR, Inox, Cinepolis–contributed Rs 15 lakh in total, each netting around Rs 5 lakh. In an interview with indianexpress.com, Anurag had said raising money for the film was “difficult”, but he had mounted it in a budget that was “safe”. He said, “Earlier Phantom was involved with the production, then I withdrew from the company. Then Reliance was involved but they stopped funding it mid-way because they had to focus on bigger films. So we had to raise our own money. I put in everything. People tell me my films don’t take an opening. I am aware, but my films are still playing somewhere or the other, I know they survive. I know we are safe and have covered our backs.”

Also Read |When Anurag Kashyap told Big B to tone down ‘Amitabh Bachchan wali acting’, producers began panicking: ‘Yeh show band karwayega’

Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat marked Anurag Kashyap’s second pandemic era theatrical release, after last year’s sci-fi thriller Dobaaraa, starring Taapsee Pannu. The film was headlined by Taapsee Pannu, who had previously worked with him in Manmarziyaan. Despite positive reviews, Dobaaraa didn’t do well at the box office either.

Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat, also featuring Vicky Kaushal in an extended guest appearance, faced stiff competition from Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. The spy actioner released on January 25 and has smashed several box office records on its way to Rs 950 crore globally.

