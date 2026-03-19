‘Dhurandhar 2 is patriotism with swag’ says Allu Arjun; Kartik Aaryan, Vijay Deverakonda praise Ranveer Singh’s ‘beast mode’

Dhurandhar 2 has finally hit theatres, and the anticipation surrounding the sequel was palpable, not just among audiences but within the film industry as well. All eyes were on director Aditya Dhar, whose previous installment created a significant impact last December. With expectations running high, the film opened to packed theatres on its preview day, drawing both fans and celebrities in large numbers, and early reactions suggest it has lived up to the hype.

Dhurandhar 2 Movie Review, Box Office Collection LIVE: Check here

Among the first to watch the film was “Icon Star” Allu Arjun, who took to X to share his thoughts. He wrote, “Just Watched #Dhurandhar2 Patriotism with swag. A film that will make every patriot proud. Many clap-trapping moments. BLAST!” He went on to praise the cast and crew, adding, “Congratulations to the entire team. Fine performances by @ActorMadhavan garu & all actors. Technical brilliance. So proud to have a brilliant and a versatile actor like my brother @RanveerOfficial in our country. RVS on fire. @AdityaDharFilms garu hit the ball out of the park. So happy to have brilliant filmmakers like him in our country. Show Rocker.” He concluded with, “An Indian story… International swag ! Jai Hind”

Just Watched #Dhurandhar2⁰Patriotism with swag 🇮🇳

A film that will make every patriot proud 🇮🇳⁰Many clap-trapping moments 👏🏽

BLAST! 💥

Congratulations to the entire team.⁰Fine performances by @ActorMadhavan garu & all actors . Technical brilliance . So proud to have a… — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) March 18, 2026

Actor R Madhavan responded warmly to the praise, writing on X, “I’m so humbled touched and hyper motivated. This means so much coming from you, my dear brother I have watched all your films with complete awe of your abilities. And so it’s a fantastic feeling to know how mutual it is. God bless you .. and this being the first review online is super super special to me at a pivotal point in my career in life.”

Vijay Deverakonda also watched the film and shared his reaction: “Tomorrow onwards – something big is going to happen in Indian cinema and culture. 4 words. ‘Bharat Maata ki JAI!’” He added, “Immense love and respect to the entire cast and crew. @AdityaDharFilms is a mad genius. @RanveerOfficial is all in explosive. @ActorMadhavan @rampalarjun Sara and Jameel uncle were all superb. @shashwatology score was fire.”

Tomorrow onwards – something big is going to happen in Indian cinema and culture. 4 words. “Bharat Maata ki JAI!” Immense love and respect to the entire cast and crew. @AdityaDharFilms is a mad genius. @RanveerOfficial is all in explosive. @ActorMadhavan @rampalarjun Sara… — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) March 18, 2026

On Instagram, Kartik Aaryan shared a glimpse of a packed theatre and wrote, “Dhurandhar The Revenge is top notch. Aditya Dhar has created an unforgettable cinematic experience and Ranveer Singh delivers a storm. A must watch.”

Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram Story Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram Story

Also Read | Dhurandhar 2 box office collection worldwide: Ranveer Singh-starrer has already made thrice of prequel’s opening day, preview shows earn Rs 75 cr

Preity Zinta, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor are ‘blown away’

Actor Preity Zinta also posted an extensive review alongside pictures from the celebrity premiere, where she was seen with Arjun Rampal and Mukesh Chhabra. She wrote, “Just watched Dhurandhar 2 & all I wanna say is ‘Revenge ho toh Dhurandhar jaisa ho warna na ho’”. She continued, “@AdityaDharFilms you have turned me into a fan girl & I love it. Thank you 🙏 for this incredibly immersive experience. Your skill, your talent and most of all your heart is in the right place. @RanveerOfficial You have my heart. What a stunning performance. What range, what depth, what sincerity ❤️I still need to process everything before I can articulate my thoughts. @ActorMadhavan you know how I felt about your flawless performance earlier & to be honest that goes for the entire cast. @bolbedibol what timing, @duttsanjay what swag, so much sweetness & sincerity Sara Arjun & last but not the least @rampalarjun you have hit it out of the park again.”

Other actors also joined in with their reactions. Ananya Panday shared a still of Ranveer Singh on her Instagram story, writing, “BEAST!!!” and tagging Aditya Dhar, adding “Blown away.” Shanaya Kapoor described the film as “Mind Blown,” while her mother Maheep Kapoor called it “Outstanding.”

Madhur Bhandarkar, Ashish Chanchlani, Ricky Kej join in praising the film

Content creator Ashish Chanchlani echoed the enthusiasm on X, writing, “Absolute blockbuster #DhurandharTheRevenge. 2000 paar hai bhai” In another tweet, he added, “Dhurandhar will be in the history books. Ranveer singh has given a generational performance.”

Dhurandhar will be in the history books

Ranveer singh has given a generational performance — Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) March 18, 2026

Veteran filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also praised the film, calling it a masterclass in crafting a sequel. He wrote on X: “Last night I saw the epic 3 hrs 49 minute ride that is Dhurandhar 2, and my head is still spinning. This is the blueprint for how to conquer a high-stakes sequel. Filmmaker @AdityaDharFilms’ vision is electrifying in every frame, the pace is non-stop, and you can’t catch your breath for a second. The whole cast nails it, but @RanveerOfficial is in a league of his own. I’m at a loss for words, his performance is just flawless. He doesn’t just act; he becomes the character with ferocious conviction. He deserves a National Award, hands down. 🙏 Both Dhurandhar films in the spy universe have carved out legendary benchmarks for Indian cinema, and they’ll be studied for generations across the globe. This is a monumental masterpiece. Big shout-out to the entire team for this triumph.”

Last night I saw the epic 3 hrs 49 minute ride that is Dhurandhar 2, and my head is still spinning. This is the blueprint for how to conquer a high-stakes sequel. Filmmaker @AdityaDharFilms vision is electrify

in every frame, the pace is non-stop, and you can’t catch your breath… pic.twitter.com/B7tszZ9TKj — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) March 19, 2026

Also joining the chorus of praise was three-time Grammy Award-winning music composer Ricky Kej, who wrote a detailed note lauding the film and comparing Aditya Dhar’s craft to that of Ridley Scott and Quentin Tarantino. He said on X: “Yes! Aditya Dhar @AdityaDharFilms absolutely nailed the sequel. Dhurandhar 2 is a masterpiece. Longer than the previous installment, but it felt shorter. In both films, Aditya has created a tone which I call a mix of Ridley Scott’s Epic-Realism & Quentin Tarantino’s flamboyant action. The last installment was more Ridley Scott (Body Of Lies, Black Hawk Down, etc.), this one is more Tarantino (Kill Bill, Pulp Fiction, etc.). Aditya is the only director on Earth who has managed to effectively strike this impossible balance and create films that are meaningful and immensely entertaining.”

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While praising the writing and music, he further added: “Aditya Dhar is without any doubt the finest director in India. A masterful director who has the best understanding of the rules of cinema, and effectively breaks each and every one of them. A director obsessed with perfection and delivering an experience that is cerebral, fun, entertaining. Watch Dhurandhar: The Revenge on the largest screen you can find. Like the last film, I am certain that this time too there will be a few who will deliberately try and maliciously destroy this film. Will NOT work. This film is on its way to become one of the greatest ever, and certainly the most successful, with no doubt in my mind.”

Also Read | Dhurandhar 2 Movie Review: Ranveer Singh’s 4-hour marathon lacks the ‘mazaa’ of the original despite blood and bazookas

RGV reviews Dhurandhar 2

Even ahead of the release, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, a known admirer of the original, shared first ever reaction after watching the sequel: “After last nights watch of #Dhurandhar2 in terms of it’s sheer cumulative impact in every which way , whether on it’s expected collections , audience euphoria , social influences , cinematic grammar breaking , and above all the psychological audio visual impact , it will be a SHOLAY x 100 level magnificence and is bound to make all the greatest films made so far starting from MUGHAL E AZAM. onwards look like TV SERIALS.”

About Dhurandhar 2

Co-produced by B62 Studios and Jio Studios, Dhurandhar: The Revenge features an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi, all reprising their roles. The film has been released across India during the festive window of Eid, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi.