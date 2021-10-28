Allu Arjun cheers for Sooryavanshi, Karan Johar calls him an ‘absolute superstar’: ‘I really wish you get people back to theatres’

Filmmaker Karan Johar is touched by Telugu actor Allu Arjun’s kind words for Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Sooryavanshi. Arjun sent his best wishes and congratulated the Sooryavanshi team at Varudu Kaavalenu’s promotional event a couple of days ago. To this, Karan tweeted, “An absolute superstar through and through, thank you @alluarjun for your love,” followed by a heart emoticon.

At the promotional event of Naga Shaurya and Ritu Varma’s Varudu Kaavalenu, Allu Arjun said, “I really wish from the whole of South India, all the best to the entire team of Sooryavanshi. I really wish you get people back to theatres and everybody gets back to the cinema and watch this entertainment”.

An absolute superstar through and through, thank you @alluarjun for your love!!❤️ https://t.co/Ef1hzhf3LN — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) October 28, 2021

Rohit Shetty had previously thanked Allu Arjun and said, “As I said earlier, it’s not my film, it’s OUR film. Thank you for the love and support my brother. Wish you ALL THE BEST FOR PUSHPA, you are a rockstar”. Replying to the same, Arjun had said, “Most Welcome Rohit Ji! Hope OUR film brings back people to theatres again. And we bring back those entertaining times again. Positive that this will pave way for all of us”.

Sooryavanshi, which was initially scheduled to release in March last year, was delayed twice due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Akshay Kumar starrer is now releasing in theatres on November 5. The film stars Katrina Kaif as the female lead, with cameo appearances by Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn.

Allu Arjun, on the other hand, will be seen next in Pushpa: The Rise, which is helmed by Sukumar. The film features Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. It is scheduled to release on December 17.