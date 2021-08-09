‘All we wanted was to make Dil Chahta Hai’: Farhan Akhtar celebrates 20 years of Excel Entertainment

Actor-director Farhan Akhtar has shared a post on Instagram to celebrate 20th anniversary of not just his directorial debut Dil Chahta Hai, but also production company Excel Entertainment. Founded by Farhan and his friend, producer Ritesh Sidhwani, Excel Entertainment’s first project was a huge critical and commercial success and has also become a beloved cult film that captured the youngsters’ zeitgeist of early 21st century.

The coming-of-age romantic comedy starred Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni, and Dimple Kapadia in lead roles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

Akhtar shared a video montage of different projects from the company and wrote in the caption, “20 Years Of Excel. And to think all we wanted was to just make Dil Chahta Hai.” The montage included the films made by the production company over the years including Lakshya, Rock On!!, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Gully Boy, among others.

Aamir Khan in Reema Kagti’s Talaash. (Photo: Excel Entertainment) Aamir Khan in Reema Kagti’s Talaash. (Photo: Excel Entertainment)

Farhan Akhtar in the recently released sports drama Toofan. (Photo: Excel Entertainment) Farhan Akhtar in the recently released sports drama Toofan. (Photo: Excel Entertainment)

Shah Rukh Khan in 2017’s Raees. (Photo: Excel Entertainment) Shah Rukh Khan in 2017’s Raees. (Photo: Excel Entertainment)

He added, “Thank you life for having other plans. Thank you to all actors, writers, directors, technicians, music directors, lyricists and every single person from all creative departments and production teams that walked alongside and sometimes carried me on this journey. None of it was possible without you. And none of it was possible without the love of you, the audiences. It’s been your support that’s given wings to our dreams. Thank you.”

Also Read | Why Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is a road movie the post-pandemic world wants to return to

Ritesh Sidhwani shared on his own Instagram account: “The last two decades have been extremely humbling and fulfilling. We are deeply grateful for all the memories, experiences and friendships we have forged along the way. Thank you all for standing beside us and flooding us with love. Here’s to the next 20 years together!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoya Akhtar (@zoieakhtar)

Zoya Akhtar, the director of Zindagi Na Milega Dobara and Gully Boy and Farhan’s sister, called Excel Entertainment “the most comfortable home a girl could have.” She added, “Thank you for supporting my crazy ideas. Thank you for throwing a party at my smallest success and throwing only encouragement at my biggest failure. Can’t imagine this trip without you. Farhan and Ritesh – Brothers friends partners rockstars – Love you both mucho ♥️ Congratulations on 20 years, I wish you 120 more. Keep telling them stories⭐.

Apart from Dil Chahta Hai, Excel Entertainment is also behind such well-appreciated films such as Rock On!!, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Talaash, Fukrey, Gully Boy, among others.

Excel Entertainment is behind the first Indian web series project — Inside Edge — in 2017. Since then, the company has bankrolled hit series like Mirzapur and Made in Heaven.