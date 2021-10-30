All the times Ananya Panday turned heads with her statements: From that nepotism comment to channeling Khloe Kardashian

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday is known for making statements which not only raised a few eyebrows, but also end up stirring a debate online. While good or bad is a larger question, one can be certain of the fact that Ananya’s quotes not only generate a discussion on relevant topics, they also provide some much needed-amusement in this circus called life. Here, we revisit the times when Ananya attracted a healthy amount of attention.

On Koffee with Karan and nepotism

Remember the time when Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi were a part of the same Bollywood newcomers roundtable being hosted by film critic Rajeev Masand? The actor said her actor-father Chunky Pandey was never a part of a Dharma movie, and how he has never graced the KJo hosted chat show, Koffee With Karan.

“It isn’t as easy as people say it is. I think everyone has their own journey. My dad has never been a part of the Dharma film. He has never been on Koffee with Karan,” the actor had said, which prompted her contemporary Chaturvedi to talk about his journey of struggle in the industry — “Jahan hamare sapne poore hote hain vahan inn ka struggle shuru hota hai (Where our dreams are finally realised, that is when star kids’ real struggle starts).”

As you can imagine, Ananya’s statement once again stirred the pot of nepotism, with people lauding Chaturvedi’s insight into the struggle of the ‘outsiders.’ Later, while appearing on another show hosted by Janice Sequeira, Panday laughed off the whole thing and cleared the air by saying, “We were laughing about it later. Sid and I are really close. We have no weird thing about this. People made it something bigger and it became meme-worthy. Genuinely my intention wasn’t like what came across.”

Interestingly, the two will soon be seen in a Farhan-Zoya Akhtar produced movie called Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, which also stars Adarsh Gourav.

When she casually called Chunky Pandey Tony Stark

Posing with Tony Stark and the hottest principal EVER!!! Thank you for having us @TheFarahKhan ❤️🤩 #BackBenchers pic.twitter.com/8rXIlODvYb — Ananya Panday (@ananyapandayy) November 6, 2019

Of course, this was meant in a fun, light fashion. But the internet being what it is, made it a point to convey to Ananya that it is not right to compare Chunky Pandey with Robert Downey Jr, who has a very rich, versatile body of work. But since this was done in memes, Ananya took the whole thing in her stride.

Ananya Panday’s appearance on Koffee With Karan

Ananya Panday has often confessed how much of a fangirl she is when it comes to Karan Johar’s popular chat show Koffee With Karan. And in its sixth season, when she finally got a chance to appear on it even ahead of her debut film’s release, Ananya could barely contain herself. Half joking and half in earnest, the actor was heard saying on the show after winning the Koffee Hamper — “I have been waiting for this moment all my life. When the film (Student of the Year 2) got pushed, my mom said I wouldn’t be on this season of Koffee with Karan, so this hamper means a lot to me.”

Again, as expected, this kind of praise for what Karan himself has called a ‘frivolous chat show,’ seemed a tad too much for the internet. And so began some funny, and some unhealthy trolling. Ananya chose to not respond to the drama and moved on with her life by signing another set of films.

That Khloe Kardashian comparison

While the Netflix reality show The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives was largely focused on Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari Soni, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan, sometimes, the audience was also treated to minor guest appearances by the husbands of these ‘fabulous wives’ as well as their children. On one such episode, we saw Ananya speak to her mother about how her parents would abuse a certain cuss word when she was growing up.

“I have grown up around you and papa abusing. When I was young, I thought my name was F**k because you all used to say it all the time,” the actor had said. Twitter quickly dug up the scene where Khloe Kardashian is seen uttering very similar lines about her mother Kris Jenner on the show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. “My mom cursed so much when we were little, I thought my names was F**k,” Khloe was quoted as saying.

Later, Ananya appeared on Arbaaz Khan’s show Pinch and spoke about it. Giving all the credit to Khloe, Ananya said, “I had told my mom that if I came on the show, someone or the other will troll me and there will be a controversy. I never pretended those were my words. I am giving all credit to Khloe for that line.”

On the work front, she was last seen in the 2020 movie Khaali Peeli. Ananya Panday also has an untitled Shakun Batra film and Liger in her kitty.