All the records Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar broke in its historic 75-day box office run
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar completes 75 days in theatres with a historic run, becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film ever and one of the biggest global Bollywood successes.
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar had a dream run at the box office following its release on December 5, 2025. One of the most talked-about films of the last year, Aditya Dhar directorial became a topic of discussion and debate, which further drove audiences to theatres. The film completed 75 days in theatres on February 17, marking a historic theatrical run.
Dhurandhar’s box office run
Dhurandhar, also featuring Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun, turned into a major box office success, backed by strong word-of-mouth, powerful performances and audience connect.
Even after its OTT debut on Netflix nearly two months later, it continued to draw crowds to theatres, finishing its domestic run with Rs 894.49 crore net collection. With footfalls of 3.6 crore, it emerged as the second most-watched Indian film in the post-pandemic era.
Dhurandhar became the first Bollywood film to enter the Rs 800 crore club and is the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. It now ranks as the third highest-grossing Indian film domestically next to Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Pushpa 2.
The film collected Rs 1,354.84 crore worldwide, including Rs 299.35 crore from overseas markets, making it the second highest-grossing Bollywood film globally after Dangal. It also became the eighth highest Bollywood grosser overseas and the highest-grossing Bollywood film in North America with $20.65 million.
Made on a reported budget of Rs 225 crore, the film delivered returns of Rs 669.49 crore, registering an ROI of 297.55 percent and securing its status as a super-duper hit. It also emerged as the fourth most profitable Bollywood film of 2026.
Records made by Dhurandhar:
The longest-trending Indian film on BookMyShow (59+ days)
The highest-grossing Bollywood film in India
The highest-grossing film in Hindi cinema
The only Bollywood film in the Rs 800 crore club
The highest-grossing Hindi film across its 2nd to 7th weeks
The highest-grossing adult-rated film in Indian cinema
The highest-grossing Indian film of 2026 domestically and worldwide
The fastest Bollywood film to enter the Rs 500 crore club (15 days)
The fastest Bollywood film to reach Rs 1,000 crore worldwide
The only Bollywood film to earn Rs 10 crore+ for 28 consecutive days
The 7th fastest to enter the Rs 300 crore club
The 4th fastest to enter the Rs 400 crore club
The film also became Ranveer Singh’s highest opening day ever at Rs 28.60 crore. It recorded the biggest second weekend in Hindi cinema history (Rs 146.60 crore), the biggest second week (Rs 261.50 crore), and the highest second Sunday ever (Rs 58.20 crore).
Additionally, it became the highest-grossing film for its cast, Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt, as well as director Aditya Dhar’s highest grosser both in India and worldwide.
Dhurandhar also stood out as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 in overseas markets.
About Dhurandhar 2
All eyes are now on Dhurandhar’s sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, scheduled to release on March 19, 2026, where it is set for a major box office clash with Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups.
The teaser for the sequel hints at Ranveer Singh’s character, Hamza Mazari, taking charge of Lyari as his rise to power begins. The espionage thriller is also expected to dive into his life before he formally stepped into the world of espionage.
