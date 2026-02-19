All the records Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar broke in its historic 75-day box office run

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar completes 75 days in theatres with a historic run, becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film ever and one of the biggest global Bollywood successes.

By: Entertainment Desk
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 19, 2026 09:28 PM IST
DhurandharRanveer Singh in a still from Dhurandhar.
Make us preferred source on Google

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar had a dream run at the box office following its release on December 5, 2025. One of the most talked-about films of the last year, Aditya Dhar directorial became a topic of discussion and debate, which further drove audiences to theatres. The film completed 75 days in theatres on February 17, marking a historic theatrical run.

Dhurandhar’s box office run

Dhurandhar, also featuring Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun, turned into a major box office success, backed by strong word-of-mouth, powerful performances and audience connect.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jio Studios (@officialjiostudios)

 

Even after its OTT debut on Netflix nearly two months later, it continued to draw crowds to theatres, finishing its domestic run with Rs 894.49 crore net collection. With footfalls of 3.6 crore, it emerged as the second most-watched Indian film in the post-pandemic era.

Dhurandhar became the first Bollywood film to enter the Rs 800 crore club and is the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. It now ranks as the third highest-grossing Indian film domestically next to Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Pushpa 2.

The film collected Rs 1,354.84 crore worldwide, including Rs 299.35 crore from overseas markets, making it the second highest-grossing Bollywood film globally after Dangal. It also became the eighth highest Bollywood grosser overseas and the highest-grossing Bollywood film in North America with $20.65 million.

Made on a reported budget of Rs 225 crore, the film delivered returns of Rs 669.49 crore, registering an ROI of 297.55 percent and securing its status as a super-duper hit. It also emerged as the fourth most profitable Bollywood film of 2026.

ALSO READEpitome of female beauty in Malayalam cinema, this actress declined a Mammootty film as the role was ‘glamorous’; Silk Smitha did it eventually

Story continues below this ad

Records made by Dhurandhar:

The longest-trending Indian film on BookMyShow (59+ days)

The highest-grossing Bollywood film in India

The highest-grossing film in Hindi cinema

The only Bollywood film in the Rs 800 crore club

The highest-grossing Hindi film across its 2nd to 7th weeks

The highest-grossing adult-rated film in Indian cinema

The highest-grossing Indian film of 2026 domestically and worldwide

The fastest Bollywood film to enter the Rs 500 crore club (15 days)

The fastest Bollywood film to reach Rs 1,000 crore worldwide

The only Bollywood film to earn Rs 10 crore+ for 28 consecutive days

The 7th fastest to enter the Rs 300 crore club

The 4th fastest to enter the Rs 400 crore club

Story continues below this ad

The film also became Ranveer Singh’s highest opening day ever at Rs 28.60 crore. It recorded the biggest second weekend in Hindi cinema history (Rs 146.60 crore), the biggest second week (Rs 261.50 crore), and the highest second Sunday ever (Rs 58.20 crore).

Additionally, it became the highest-grossing film for its cast, Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt, as well as director Aditya Dhar’s highest grosser both in India and worldwide.

Dhurandhar also stood out as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 in overseas markets.

About Dhurandhar 2

All eyes are now on Dhurandhar’s sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, scheduled to release on March 19, 2026, where it is set for a major box office clash with Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups.

Story continues below this ad

The teaser for the sequel hints at Ranveer Singh’s character, Hamza Mazari, taking charge of Lyari as his rise to power begins. The espionage thriller is also expected to dive into his life before he formally stepped into the world of espionage.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
'I started crying': Tigmanshu Dhulia recalls how Jaya Bachchan saved him from angry student mob
Tigmanshu Dhulia
'I don't want sympathy': Rajpal Yadav refuses to reveal financial support received from Sonu Sood, Salman Khan
Rajpal Yadav
From Priyadarshan and LJP's movies to Pennum Porattum, unpacking the 'ridiculous' charm of chaotic comedy
What makes Rajesh Madhavan's Pennum Porattum impactful is its use of absurdism and chaotic comedy to address significant topics, giving it far more weight than a mere dramatic treatment could.
Director accuses Dinesh Vijan of stalling his film for 3 years
Maddock Films
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Chandrababu Naidu
One million youth, a Quantum university, and AI labs: Naidu’s blueprint for Andhra Pradesh
Andrew Mountbatten Arrested, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Prince Andrew, epstein files, Jeffrey Epstein,
UK police arrest King Charles' brother Andrew on suspicion of misconduct
Tigmanshu Dhulia
'I started crying': Tigmanshu Dhulia recalls how Jaya Bachchan saved him from angry student mob
Rajpal Yadav
'I don't want sympathy': Rajpal Yadav refuses to reveal financial support received from Sonu Sood, Salman Khan
Mumbai apartment rent video
'Both my kidneys, bro’: Mumbai woman reveals Rs 1.11 lakh monthly rent for Bandra 2 BHK, video goes viral
Vetements burnt pocket shirt price
Luxury brand launches ‘burnt’ white shirts for over Rs 1 lakh, netizens react: 'Doing this for years'
L-R: Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus, Pakistan's Saim Ayub and Netherlands' Aryan Dutt have disturbed Indian batting attack during T20 World Cup 2026 league phase. (PHOTO: AP & ICC)
Rivals copy Martin Crowe's 1992 World Cup strategy to rein in Indian batsmen
Bennett
Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett: Unbeaten, Unhurried, Unstoppable
Don’t force Vande Mataram. Nationalism must include dissenter and quiet observer
Don't force us to sing Vande Mataram. Our nationalism must encompass the believer, the dissenter and the quiet observer
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, centre, joins hands with Google CEO Sundar Pichai, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and others during the India AI Impact Summit 2026, in New Delhi. Amodei stands next to Altman.
That awkward moment at AI Summit: Why Altman and Amodei did not hold hands
hardik pandya ind vs pak watch
Hardik Pandya flaunts an ultra-rare Jacob & Co. watch during the India vs. Pakistan match—one of only 25 available worldwide
Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales remains optimistic about the future of human-curated knowledge, even as AI-generated content spreads online. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)
‘Knowledge is human’: Co-founder Jimmy Wales on why Wikipedia still matters in an AI world
Must Read
Rivals copy Martin Crowe's 1992 World Cup strategy to rein in Indian batsmen
L-R: Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus, Pakistan's Saim Ayub and Netherlands' Aryan Dutt have disturbed Indian batting attack during T20 World Cup 2026 league phase. (PHOTO: AP & ICC)
Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett: Unbeaten, Unhurried, Unstoppable
Bennett
T20 World Cup: Sikandar Raza, Brian Bennett power Zimbabwe past Sri Lanka by 6 wickets ahead of Super 8 stage
Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza alongside Brian Bennett during the T20 World Cup 2026 match vs Sri Lanka. (PHOTO: AP)
‘Knowledge is human’: Co-founder Jimmy Wales on why Wikipedia still matters in an AI world
Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales remains optimistic about the future of human-curated knowledge, even as AI-generated content spreads online. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)
India AI Impact Summit 2026 live: AI policy decisions, industry announcements, and expert insights
India AI Impact Summit 2026
Perplexity pushes back on ads, says users 'would just start doubting everything'
Perplexity joins Anthropic in keeping its AI chatbot ad free for now.
Hardik Pandya flaunts an ultra-rare Jacob & Co. watch during the India vs. Pakistan match—one of only 25 available worldwide
hardik pandya ind vs pak watch
Advertisement
Feb 19: Latest News
Advertisement