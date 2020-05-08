All the latest updates from Bollywood

Follow Us:
Friday, May 08, 2020
COVID19
While some celebrities are utilising the lockdown period to spend time with their families or experiment with their culinary skills, those, who work behind the camera, are struggling as loss of steady income has rendered them helpless.

Written by Komal RJ Panchal , Priyanka Sharma | Mumbai | Updated: May 8, 2020 12:52:22 pm
hrithik roshan helps photographers during coronavirus pandemic Hrithik Roshan recently contributed hand sanitisers to Mumbai Police. (Photo: Hrithik Roshan/Instagram)

Celebrities have even taken the route of nostalgia, posting throwback photos. Some of them are also creating funny videos on platforms like Tik Tok and Instagram.

There might be no certainty as to when Bollywood will get back to business, but the news will surely keep coming in.

12:33 (IST)08 May 2020
Shoojit Sircar's Piku clocks five years

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar's National Award-winning dramedy, Piku, starring Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachhan and Irrfan Khan in primary roles, has completed five years today.

The film, written by Shoojit's frequent collaborator Juhi Chaturvedi, is the story of Piku (Deepika), who turns into the parent of her 70-year-old father (Bachchan) as he obsesses over chronic constipation.

Piku was not only a commercial success but also went on to earn three National Film Awards. While Amitabh Bachchan took home his fourth National Film Award for Best Actor, Juhi won the National Film Award for Best Screenplay and Best Dialogues.

Ranveer Singh starrer 83 was set to release in April. However, the film got postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently took to Twitter to share an update about the Kabir Khan directorial. He tweeted, "#83TheFilm, starring #RanveerSingh: Filming complete... Editing and dubbing complete... Final mix pending... Minimal post-production work remains to be completed."