All the celebrity weddings that happened on December 12

It was raining weddings in India on Wednesday, December 12. Being an auspicious day, this day was chosen by many as their wedding day. The social media handles of some celebrities were flooded with photos from the celebrations.

Here are all the celebrity weddings that happened on Wednesday:

1. Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal

Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani got married to Anand Piramal in a lavish ceremony at the Ambani residence yesterday. The wedding was a spectacle as celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry attended the ceremony. Many politicians were also photographed at the wedding.

2. Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath

Kapil Sharma tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Ginni Chatrath in Jalandhar on December 12. The wedding was attended by many of Kapil’s close friends from the television industry. Bharti Singh, Krishna Abhishek and Sumona Chakravarti among others attended the wedding. Kapil will host a wedding reception in Amritsar and Mumbai.

3. Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio

Roadies fame Raghu Ram got married to Natalie Di Luccio in a beach side wedding on Wednesday. The two got engaged in Toronto in August. Rannvijay Singha shared a photo from the wedding and the bride too shared many clicks on Instagram.

4. Additi Gupta and Kabir Chopra

Television actor Additi Gupta tied the knot with Kabir Chopra in Mumbai on December 12. The wedding was attended by many television actors including Drashti Dhami, Kritika Kamra, Pooja Gor, Krystle Dsouza and Anita Hassanandani among others.

5. Syesha Kapoor and Amit Desai

Alka Yagnik’s daughter Syesha Kapoor tied the knot with Amit Desai on Wednesday. The two got engaged in December last year. Photos of their wedding were seen on social media.