‘All of Mumbai has descended on London’: Shabana Azmi gives a list of Bollywood celebs vacationing in UK

Shabana Azmi lists the Bollywood celebrities who are currently vacationing in London, says, ‘All of Mumbai has descended on London!.’

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi took to Instagram and acknowledged the fact that half of the Bollywood is currently vacationing in London, including herself and her husband Javed Akhtar. The yesteryear actress shared a picture of the Trafalgar Square in London along with a list of Bollywood celebrities vacationing in London.

The actress wrote in her caption, “All of Mumbai has descended on London! Manish Malhotra, Ram and Amita Madhwani, Shahid Kapoor with family, Shibani and Farhan Akhtar, Deepak Parekh, Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu, Nandita Das, Konkona Sen, and Aparna Sen from Kolkata for good measure, and Of course yours truly and Javed Akhtar!!”

Further, a fan in the comment section added more names to Azmi’s list and wrote, “To add to your list- Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Sara Ali Khan…amongst others.”

Apart from the above-mentioned celebrities, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are also in London. The couple who attended Adele’s concert with their children shared glimpses from their vacation. Twinkle Khanna took to Instagram and wrote, “You don’t wake up thinking it’s going to be one of the best days of your life. The best thing about the best day is it happens unexpectedly. It’s sitting on the grass with your family on a nice morning. Brushing against the joy of celebrating LGBT+ communities with Pride. Going to a concert, singing till you lose your voice, and getting teary-eyed looking at your child’s face, the one who claims to be Adele’s greatest fan.”

On the work front Azmi will be seen in the upcoming movie “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani” starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.