Amid blacklisting of Aditya Dhar’s studio by BMC, All Indian Cine Workers Association condemns safety violations by Dhurandhar 2 crew: ‘Accountability must be fixed’

As Aditya Dhar gears up for the release of Dhurandhar 2, now exactly a month away, the much-anticipated sequel finds itself overshadowed by controversy. On Monday, B62 Studios, the production banner led by Aditya, was blacklisted from seeking shoot permissions in Mumbai. Officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) cited “repeated violations” of safety rules and conditions on set as the reason for the action.

AICWA Denounces Safety Violations, Demands Accountability

And now, the issue has escalated further with the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) stepping in. Its president, Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, strongly condemned what he described as recurring lapses by Dhurandhar 2’s crew and producers, calling for strict accountability. In an official statement, Gupta asserted, “The life, safety, and dignity of film industry workers, technicians, and labourers cannot be compromised under any circumstances.” He further added, “Due to this gross negligence, every year several workers lose their lives and many others suffer severe injuries because of fires, electric shocks, and collapsing sets. Incidents at Goregaon Film city and other studios, where workers tragically died due to fire and unsafe conditions, are painful reminders of this ongoing danger.”